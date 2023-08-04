International Investment Banks Divided on Chinese Stocks, Domestic Brokerages Remain Bullish on A-Shares

International Investment Banks Clash Over China Stock Market Outlook

In a recent report, Morgan Stanley strategists downgraded their rating of Chinese stocks and advised investors to take profits. However, the report received backlash as some believed it misrepresented the views of the company. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs remains bullish on the market and expects a positive return on investments.

Morgan Stanley’s report downgraded China‘s stock market from overweight to equal-weight, sparking concern among investors. The report also downgraded Australia’s market to sell, citing issues with household income and interest-sensitive industries. However, the Indian market received an upgrade as India is seen as a beneficiary of foreign direct investment and portfolio flows, with a strong capital expenditure and profit outlook.

Goldman Sachs, unlike Morgan Stanley, has a more positive outlook on the Chinese market. They believe that the recent policy decisions made during the Politburo meeting are an upside surprise. As a result, they predict a 9% return on MSCI China and a 15% return on the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 Index.

Domestic brokerage analysts also have a bullish outlook on A-shares. Yang Chao, strategist and team leader at Galaxy Securities, believes that the current policy measures will have a long-term positive impact on the economy, despite short-term volatility. CITIC Securities also predicts a gradual rise in the market over the next few months, as the inflection points of policy, fundamentals, liquidity, and sentiment align.

Dongguan Securities echoes these sentiments, stating that the new wording from the Politburo meeting has boosted market confidence. They expect the market to fluctuate upwards and suggest paying attention to volume changes, northbound capital flows, and sector rotation.

Overall, international investment banks are divided on the outlook for China‘s stock market. While Morgan Stanley advises taking profits, Goldman Sachs and domestic brokerages remain optimistic about A-shares and foresee a positive return on investments.

