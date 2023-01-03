International investment banks look at Hong Kong stocks: Hang Seng Index is expected to challenge 23,000 points in the first half of the year



News from the Financial Association on January 3 (edited by Zhou Xinyang)Entering the new year, with the arrival of customs clearance between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the mainland on January 8, the investment community expects that Hong Kong stocks will resume their upward trend. The following is the latest research and judgment of international investment banks on the future trend of Hong Kong stocks.

BNP Paribas: PE less than 10 times the proportion of southbound capital transactions increased

Xu Qimin, Managing Director of Wealth Management Asia and Head of Equity Consulting at BNP Paribas, believes that the mainland’s attitude towards epidemic prevention policies after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has become the key to rebounding. It is expected that the policies will continue to boost the local economy and consumption in the first half of this year, driving the upward trend It is expected to continue, and Hong Kong stocks are expected to challenge the 23,000-point level in the first half of the year.

He believes that the valuation of Hong Kong stocks is still cheap at present. In terms of PE in 2023, the PE of the Hang Seng Index is less than 10 times. In addition, the momentum of southbound funds is getting stronger. From the first half of last year, it only accounted for about 11% to 13% of the total daily turnover. By the fourth quarter, the proportion has risen to 16% to 18%, and the increase in participation is a positive indicator.

Credit Suisse: Short-term overbought needs technical consolidation

Shao Zhiming, chief investment director of Credit Suisse Greater China, believes that the optimization of epidemic prevention measures has relieved some concerns about the slowdown in economic growth in the Mainland this year. It is expected that the economic restart will start in first-tier cities and then expand to other provinces. The market will focus on the concept of restart in the next six months theme. However, he believes that the significant rebound in Hong Kong stocks earlier showed signs of overbought in the market, and short-term technical consolidation is needed to reduce downside risks.

Shao Zhiming predicts that the Hong Kong stock market may outperform the external stock market this year, but it will continue to fluctuate in the first half of the year. It is advisable to use the investment strategy of “buy on dip” to deal with the rebound. 18300 points will be the first technical support level that can enter the market. He expects that the mainland economic data will rebound in the second quarter, but he is worried that the economic growth rate will slow down in the third and fourth quarters, so he suggests that investors may consider stopping profits in the second quarter.

Morgan Asset Management: Entering the market in batches to welcome economic recovery

Xu Changtai, Chief Market Strategist of Morgan Asset Management Asia Pacific, believes that investors can enter the market in batches in the next 2 to 3 months to meet the economic recovery. 40% investment in bonds) In 2022, both stocks and bonds will fall, underperforming cash returns, but it is expected that as the investment sentiment improves in 2023, this allocation is expected to record positive returns again.

He said that at the beginning of the year, bond allocation will be more than stocks, that is, stocks account for 40% and bonds account for 60%. 40% and stocks accounted for 60%. He hopes that investors will not be overly conservative, or they will miss the opportunity for the stock market to recover.

Tech bargain hunters

Last year, technology stocks fell sharply due to the haze of large external interest rate hikes. The Hang Seng Technology Index fell by more than 27% in 2022, far underperforming the Hang Seng Index. However, with the Fed raising interest rates many times, the market expects interest rates to peak. There are signs of relaxation, and institutions are also optimistic about the performance of technology stocks this year.

Shao Zhiming believes that technology stocks can be absorbed at a low price, because the increase in consumer demand after the restart of the mainland economy will benefit individual stocks, such as e-commerce stocks and food delivery platform stocks, and believes that industry regulation will not be tightened again. However, the market is still waiting for the approval result of the US regulatory authority on Chinese concept stocks, so technology stocks that are not listed in the local market are more valuable for investment.

For many companies to cut expenses to ensure profit growth, he believes that the earnings ratio (PE) of the technology stock market is difficult to maintain a high level. The current valuation revaluation is a good thing. The worst situation in the industry has passed, and the PE has fallen to a low level. Frankly speaking Today’s rebound is not over yet.

Xu Qimin said that in the past, the technology and Internet industry used mergers and acquisitions to achieve rapid growth, but in recent years, regulatory measures have been continuously implemented, and it is normal for companies to reduce their staff. The current policy has been loosened. The re-approval of the game version number in recent months is a new start for the industry. Uncertain factors in the past have been largely eliminated, and with the downward revision of the valuations of technology stocks in China and Hong Kong, there is room for absorption.