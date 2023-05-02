International Monetary Fund: China’s contribution to global economic growth ranks No. 1 in the Asia-Pacific region_中安网

At 10:30 on May 2, Beijing time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the “Asia and Pacific Economic Outlook Report”. The report pointed out that in the context of the current tightening global financial environment, high inflation, and the banking crisis in the United States and Europe dragging down economic growth, the strong rebound of the Chinese economy has provided a huge impetus for the Asia-Pacific and global economies. China and India will drive economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region to 4.6% in 2023, up from 3.8% in 2022. This forecast is an increase of 0.3% from the “World Economic Outlook Report” released by the IMF in October 2022. This also means that the contribution rate of the Asia-Pacific region to global economic growth this year will be as high as about 70%, and within the Asia-Pacific region, China‘s contribution to global economic growth ranks first.