Xinhua News Agency, Washington, Nov. 3 (International Observer) The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hike affects global stability and does not benefit domestic economic growth

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yuan

The U.S. Federal Reserve ended its two-day monetary policy meeting on the 2nd, announcing that it will raise the target range of the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to between 3.75% and 4%. Analysts believe that the Fed may adjust the pace of interest rate hikes and appropriately narrow the range of interest rate hikes after several consecutive sharp interest rate hikes. The US interest rate level has risen rapidly from near zero to the highest level since January 2008 within a year, which is bound to affect the global economic and financial stability, and its own economic recovery process will also be affected.

Indicates that the pace of interest rate hikes will be adjusted

In a statement released after the meeting on the 2nd, the Fed pointed out that it would be appropriate to continue to raise the target range of the federal funds rate. However, it also stressed that the cumulative tightening effect of monetary policy, the lag of monetary policy’s impact on economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial market developments will be taken into account when determining the pace of future interest rate hikes. This means that the Fed may adjust the speed and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the meeting that he will stick to a tight monetary policy stance until price stability is restored. He said the Fed will remain firmly committed to reducing inflation to its 2 percent target, stick to tightening policy until the inflation target is reached, and expects continued rate hikes to be appropriate.

In response to a reporter’s question, Powell said the Fed may consider announcing a reduction in rate hikes to 50 basis points in December or January, but it is “undecided.”

Analysts believe the Fed may be inclined to raise interest rates by a small 50 basis points at its December meeting to avoid a “hard landing” and a contraction in the labor market.

Affecting global financial stability

Since March this year, the Fed has raised interest rates six times in a row and raised interest rates four times in a row by 75 basis points, with a cumulative rate hike of 375 basis points. Under this influence, the dollar appreciated rapidly against a basket of major currencies in the world, triggering turmoil in the global financial market.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report released in mid-October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pointed out that the strengthening of the dollar, driven by fundamental factors such as tightening of U.S. monetary policy and the energy crisis, is posing a serious challenge to many emerging markets. . The dollar is now at its highest level since the early 2000s, leading to tighter global financial conditions and higher import costs.

The IMF pointed out in the “Global Financial Stability Report” that central banks in developed economies such as the Federal Reserve accelerated the pace of monetary policy contraction, triggering capital outflows from many emerging and frontier market economies with weaker macroeconomic fundamentals. Emerging markets face multiple risks due to high economic and geopolitical uncertainty, deteriorating global financial conditions and sharply rising financial stability risks.

Not only are emerging markets and developing economies facing the financial shock brought about by the Fed’s rate hikes, but also geo-risk factors such as the Fed’s current rate hike cycle superimposed on the energy crisis have also put pressure on developed economies.

The US “Fortune” magazine recently wrote that, driven by the Fed’s tightening cycle, the rapid strengthening of the dollar pushed up the cost of imported goods, tightened financial conditions, and contributed to inflation in other economies. Advanced economies are being battered by the dollar’s rise to multi-decade highs.

Maurice Obstfeld, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, believes that a stronger dollar is usually accompanied by higher short-term and long-term interest rates in the United States, increased global market pressure, and investors have turned to safe assets such as the dollar, leading to developed economies around the world. Body growth slows.

Sayuri Shirai, a former governor of the Bank of Japan and a professor at Keio University, said other economies cannot stop their currencies from depreciating by raising interest rates. Because “a stronger dollar reflects not only market expectations for a hike in the federal funds rate, which in turn reflects higher demand for U.S. fixed-income assets, but also the risk of a global recession from a larger-than-expected rate hike around the world.”

Not conducive to domestic economic growth

The rapid rate hike by the Federal Reserve not only disrupts the order of the global financial market and affects the stable global growth, but is also detrimental to the economic recovery of the country. Nobel laureate in economics, American economist Paul Krugman said recently that the Federal Reserve’s sharp increase in interest rates is the key reason why he is worried about a recession in the United States. Higher interest rates would push up the dollar, adversely affecting trade, and would raise the cost of mortgages, eroding the financial space and affordability of American households.

Goldman Sachs Group CEO David Solomon predicts that the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening will push the U.S. economy into recession.

Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, said in an interview with the US media recently that if the Fed continues to implement tightening policies, the probability of the US economy falling into recession in 2023 is as high as 80% or even higher.

Mohammad El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz Insurance Group, bluntly said that the three mistakes made by the Federal Reserve that will “go down in history” are pushing the U.S. economy into a “completely avoidable recession.” He pointed out that the Fed “wrongly characterized inflation as temporary, reversible, and nothing to worry about” when inflation concerns were emerging. When the Fed recognized that inflation was “persistent and high,” it also “did not take meaningful action” to curb inflation higher. Right now, the Fed is rapidly raising interest rates, pushing the U.S. economy into recession.

Jeremy Siegel, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, believes that the Fed has made “the biggest policy mistake in its nearly 110-year history” in the past two years. One is to implement an overly loose monetary policy in 2020 and 2021, and the other is to over-tighten monetary policy in 2022. And these two historic policy mistakes will “destroy the U.S. economy.”