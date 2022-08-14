Home Business International oil prices fell on the 12th – Xinhua English.news.cn
International oil prices fell on the 12th

by admin
International oil prices fell on the 12th
International oil prices fell on the 12th

2022-08-13 07:17

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Zhang Yifan

Securities Times · e company

Zhang Yifan

2022-08-13 07:17

Securities Times e company news, international oil prices fell on the 12th. As of the close of the day, light sweet crude oil futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $92.09 a barrel, a decrease of 2.38%; London Brent crude oil futures for October delivery closed at $98.15 a barrel, a decrease was 1.46%. The number of active oil rigs in the United States this week was 601, an increase of 3 month-on-month and 203 year-on-year.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

