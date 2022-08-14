Securities Times e company news, international oil prices fell on the 12th. As of the close of the day, light sweet crude oil futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $92.09 a barrel, a decrease of 2.38%; London Brent crude oil futures for October delivery closed at $98.15 a barrel, a decrease was 1.46%. The number of active oil rigs in the United States this week was 601, an increase of 3 month-on-month and 203 year-on-year.