Home Business International oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd – yqqlm
Business

International oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd – yqqlm

by admin
International oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd – yqqlm

International oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd

2022-09-24 07:20

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Zhang Yifan

Securities Times · e company

Zhang Yifan

2022-09-24 07:20

Securities Times e company news, international oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd. As of the close of the day, the price of light sweet crude oil futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $78.74 a barrel, a decrease of 5.69%; the price of Brent crude oil futures in London for November delivery closed at $86.15 a barrel, a decrease of 5.69%. was 4.76%.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account

    • See also  Civil Protection, agreement with the National Union Pro Loco of Italy

    You may also like

    Fishing, renewal of the contract for the employees...

    Panetta, Tremonti and the other eligible candidates: markets...

    Snow Lake Lithium and LG Energy Solution Partner...

    The nautical companies that create a network are...

    The maneuver that will be: there is no...

    It cuts inflation of 110 billion a year...

    It’s hard to find a new phone. What...

    Fear of the recession: a black Friday for...

    Foxconn dismantles production line! iPhone 14 may become...

    No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy