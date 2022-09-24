International oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd
Securities Times e company news, international oil prices fell sharply on the 23rd. As of the close of the day, the price of light sweet crude oil futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $78.74 a barrel, a decrease of 5.69%; the price of Brent crude oil futures in London for November delivery closed at $86.15 a barrel, a decrease of 5.69%. was 4.76%.
