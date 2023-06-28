International oil prices have hit a new low in more than two weeks, and this indicator indicates that future supply and demand will be loose Provider FX678

International oil prices hit a new low in more than two weeks, and the indicator indicates loose supply and demand in the future

On Wednesday (June 28), international oil prices hit a new low in more than two weeks. Although the US API inventory fell more than expected, expectations of further interest rate hikes by global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, suppressed the market.

At 16:54 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 0.50% to $67.36/barrel; ICE Brent crude futures fell 0.46% to $72.18/barrel.

Data released overnight by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.408 million barrels in the week ended June 23, more than the expected drop of 1.467 million barrels. The official Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory report will be released at 22:30 Beijing time on Wednesday.

However, due to the impact of rising interest rates on investor confidence, international crude oil prices have fallen by more than 16% this year, and the spread structure is positive, that is, the price of near-month contracts is lower than that of far-month contracts, indicating that the market expects loose supply and demand.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday (June 27) that stubbornly high inflation will require the central bank to avoid announcing an end to interest rate hikes. The U.S. consumer confidence index for June, released on the same day, also raised concerns that the Fed may have to continue raising interest rates.

Speaking at the Asia Energy Conference in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (June 26), Petronas reported that demand for oil and petrochemicals slowed in the second quarter and growing refining capacity weighed on the market.

“We believe that demand will remain weak in the second half of this year and that this will continue into part of next year,” said Sazali Hamzah, executive vice president and downstream chief executive of Petronas.

