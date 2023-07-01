International Oil Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Day Amidst US Inventory Drop and Economic Recovery Signs

Oil Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Day, Supported by Decrease in US Rigs

On June 30th, international oil prices saw a continuous increase for the third day. At the close, the price of light crude oil futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by $0.78 to reach $70.64 a barrel, marking an increase of 1.12%. Similarly, the price of London Brent crude oil futures for August delivery closed with a $0.56 increase, settling at $74.90 a barrel. Moreover, the dollar also experienced a rise of 0.75%.

One of the reasons behind the increase in oil prices is the decrease in the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States, which has been ongoing for nine consecutive weeks. In addition, there was a substantial drop in US oil inventories reported last week. These factors have provided some support to the oil market. Furthermore, signs of stronger economic activity in the US have also contributed to the rise in oil prices.

Investors and traders looking to take advantage of the current trends in oil prices can open a futures account on Sina, a large cooperative platform. The platform ensures safety, speed, and guaranteed transactions for its users.

For those seeking detailed and accurate information on financial matters, the Sina Finance APP offers a wide range of resources, including massive information and expert interpretations.

Stay updated on the latest developments in the oil market and make informed decisions by accessing Sina Finance APP and opening a futures account on Sina’s cooperative platform.