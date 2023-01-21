Home Business International oil prices rose on the 20th
International oil prices rose on the 20th

International oil prices rose on the 20th.

As of the close of the day, the price of light crude oil futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $0.98 to close at $81.31 a barrel, an increase of 1.22%; the price of London Brent crude oil futures for March delivery rose $1.47, It closed at $87.63 a barrel, an increase of 1.71%.

According to data released by Baker Hughes, an American oilfield technical service company, on the 20th, the number of active oil rigs in the United States this week was 613, a decrease of 10 from the previous month and an increase of 122 from the same period last year.

