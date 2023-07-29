International Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Consecutive Week with Three Positive Factors Boosting Market Sentiment

International oil prices are expected to rise for the fifth consecutive week, driven by positive factors such as strong U.S. economic data, Chinese stimulus, and the anticipation of further production cuts by Saudi Arabia.

On Friday (July 28), international oil prices experienced a slight pullback but remained on track for the fifth straight week of gains. NYMEX crude oil futures fell 0.32% to $79.83 per barrel, while ICE Brent crude futures fell 0.38% to $83.47 per barrel. Despite these minor dips, both cities saw a nearly 4% increase this week, reaching new highs since April 19 at $80.60 per barrel and $84.09 per barrel, respectively.

The positive momentum in oil prices was driven by several factors. Firstly, the U.S. Commerce Department released data showing that the country’s economy grew at a faster rate than expected in the second quarter. This upbeat news alleviated concerns about a global economic slowdown. Additionally, China announced further stimulus measures, reinforcing market sentiment and boosting confidence in oil demand.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s positive outlook on the economy, stating that it can achieve a “soft landing,” was supported by the stronger-than-expected GDP growth. This view further bolstered the outlook for oil prices.

Looking ahead, Baden Moore, director of commodities at National Australia Bank, predicts that oil prices will continue to rise in the third quarter of 2023. Moore expects prices to remain above $90 per barrel until OPEC or Saudi Arabia eases their voluntary production cuts.

All eyes are now on the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) market monitoring committee on August 4. It is anticipated that Saudi Arabia may announce an extension of the voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day until September. This decision will likely have a significant impact on oil prices.

Meanwhile, Iraq has seen an increase in oil sales to India. Official data released by Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) revealed that Indian companies were the largest buyers of Iraqi oil in June. Seven Indian companies purchased Iraqi crude, resulting in a net income of over $7 billion for Iraq.

In Pakistan, four leading oil companies are partnering with Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Aramco, to build a new $10 billion refinery project at Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar port. This venture is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance Pakistan’s refining capacity.

With these positive developments in the oil market, analysts and investors are optimistic about the future trajectory of international oil prices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

