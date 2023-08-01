International Oil Prices Soar: How Far Can the Upward Trend Continue?

Title: International Oil Prices Surge with Largest Monthly Increase in 1.5 Years, Outlook Remains Bullish

Date: August 1, 2023

International oil prices experienced a significant boost in July, marking the largest monthly increase in a year and a half. The surge has sparked speculation about how far this wave of gains can go and what it means for the global oil market.

Market data reveals that U.S. WTI crude oil futures rose by over 15% in July, while Brent crude oil also saw a rise of about 13% during the same period. These gains represent the largest single-month increases since January 2022.

Oil prices have now surpassed the $80 mark, eradicating all losses incurred earlier this year. This rally can be attributed to expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle and surge in crude demand amid OPEC+ production cuts.

The impressive performance of oil prices has also significantly impacted the U.S. stock market, with energy stocks leading the way last month among the major sectors in the S&P 500 index.

The outlook for oil prices has improved due to supply cuts from key OPEC+ producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak announced that Russia would reduce crude oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August, while Saudi Arabia plans to extend its crude oil supply curbs.

According to Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, the country reduced oil exports in July and intends to continue doing so in August as part of its commitment to OPEC+. This reduction has resulted in significantly lower seaborne oil flows at Russian ports, reaching their lowest levels in seven months.

Leading analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs, have observed that record high demand coupled with supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and other countries have brought the oil market back into deficit. As a result, the market has moved away from pessimism regarding economic growth.

Furthermore, oil inventories at Cushing, the primary oil storage center in the United States, have fallen rapidly. Over the past four weeks, inventories at Cushing have decreased by 7.5 million barrels, reaching their lowest level since May. This has led to a widening of the backwardation between WTI’s two nearest-month contracts, reflecting a bullish sentiment in the oil market.

Financial institutions such as Standard Chartered Bank and UBS Group predict that the global crude oil supply and demand will further tighten in the coming months, potentially intensifying the shortage of crude oil.

On Friday, the OPEC+ Ministerial Joint Monitoring Committee will hold an online meeting to review the latest market conditions and assess the impact of production cuts led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong from IG Asia Pte in Singapore believes that changes in supply conditions will continue to drive prices higher. The market’s attention will now turn to the highs seen at the beginning of the year, which may determine if oil prices can break out of the medium-term range.

However, in the short term, the current crude oil market might not be without risks. Analysts have pointed out that the continuous rise in oil prices has elevated its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) close to 70, indicating that the market may be overbought and susceptible to a downward adjustment.

Additionally, some oil ETF investors have started to cash out, with more than $400 million in outflows recorded last week, the largest since March 2022.

Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOKF in the United States, warned about speculative buying and its potential impact on the overbought market. Kissler believes that some erratic corrections may be seen soon.

Overall, while short-term risks persist, the bullish sentiment surrounding international oil prices remains strong. The impact of production cuts, tightening supply and demand dynamics, as well as positive market indicators, suggest that the upward trend may continue in the coming months.