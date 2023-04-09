Home Business International sharp comment丨Why does Macron think that China and France have a lot to do together_Shijiazhuang News- news.sjzdaily.com.cn
Business

International sharp comment丨Why does Macron think that China and France have a lot to do together_Shijiazhuang News- news.sjzdaily.com.cn

by admin
  1. International sharp comment丨Why does Macron think that China and France have “great potential” together_Shijiazhuang News news.sjzdaily.com.cn
  2. China received the largest single container ship order: CMA CGM and CSSC signed a 21 billion yuan shipbuilding agreement Caixin Company Channel
  3. make a record!China Shipbuilding won over 21 billion orders from French companies: 16 ultra-large container ships news.mydrivers.com
  4. 21 billion yuan! The largest single order in Chinese shipbuilding history! During Macron’s three-day visit to China, what big deals have China and France signed? daily economic news
  5. The largest single container ship order in China’s history, CSSC won an order of 13.4 billion from a French company – Finance – Real Time Finance | Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Beijing Stock Exchange launched its first full network test today-东方 Fortune Network

You may also like

International sharp comment丨Why does Macron think that China...

Tiroler Tageszeitung, editorial from April 8, 2023. By...

Berlusconi, Tajani: “Come back, no splits”. Meloni, Fi...

JD.com launches “France E-Commerce Week” after doubling sales...

Usa, new leak of top secret files. Also...

The fuel vehicle of the joint venture will...

Discontinued: Federal Network Agency for the time being...

Vinitaly closes with a record 93,000 visitors: the...

That’s how much is earned in the Stuttgart...

Pnrr, the government replies to the Northern League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy