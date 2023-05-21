International stock exchanges depend on giants and large groups

A game for a few giants, with lots of garden gnomes as spectators. The bags of this first part of the year recall an image of this type. Wall Street, the largest stock market in the world? The prince title is Applewith a capitalization of almost 2,700 billion dollars, in tenth place is United Health with 446 billion, already very far along the fiftieth Raytheon Technologies with 139, the twentieth part of Steve Jobs’ creature.