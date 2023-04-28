internet – Amazon reports surprisingly high profit in the first quarter

The online giant Amazon surprised investors with a clear profit in the billions in the first quarter and recorded price gains on the stock exchange. As the US group announced on Thursday, sales in the first three months of the year rose by nine percent to $127.4 billion (115.4 billion euros).

The online giant Amazon surprised investors with a clear profit in the billions in the first quarter and recorded price gains on the stock exchange. As the US group announced on Thursday, sales in the first three months of the year rose by nine percent to $127.4 billion (115.4 billion euros); while a profit of 3.2 billion dollars (2.9 billion euros) was achieved.

Earnings were a billion more than analysts had expected; Amazon shares rose at times by seven percent in after-hours trading. The group, which is also active in cloud computing, said that the cloud and advertising units in particular had helped to exceed profit expectations in the first quarter. “For the first time in several quarters, Amazon may finally have some tailwind,” said analyst Andrew Lipsman.

In January and March, Amazon announced that it would cut a total of 27,000 jobs. The group hired many new employees during the peak phase of the corona pandemic because people were increasingly shifting their activities to the Internet and ordering products online. However, US technology groups then came under increasing pressure to cut costs due to the worsening economic situation.

