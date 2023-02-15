Today ends the story of Internet Explorer, the Microsoft browser that has accompanied us for years every time we turned on the PC. In fact, an era is closing in the world of information technology. The company that produces it – Microsoft – had announced last December the update that effectively puts Internet Explorer out of the game in a definitive way.

The first launch of the browser release dates back to August 16, 1995 and now, after (almost) 28 years, it is definitively turned off even for the very latest versions still active. It was a Microsoft Edge update that disabled the browser. All remaining devices that have not already been redirected from Internet Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge must be redirected with the Microsoft Edge update scheduled for February 14, 2023. The change to use the Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition the last remaining IE11 users to Microsoft Edge. As a reminder, IE11 is no longer supported as of June 15, 2022.”

The new migration will also affect all data stored in Internet Explorer which will automatically pass to Edge without the need for any user intervention.