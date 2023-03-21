.

Berlin (German news agency) – Against the background of the German Ethics Council’s statement on artificial intelligence (AI), the Federal Ministry for the Environment and Consumer Protection is calling for clear rules for the technology. AI is omnipresent in consumers’ everyday lives, said Christiane Rohleder, State Secretary at the BMUV, to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions).

“For example, when checking creditworthiness, determining insurance premiums or on online marketplaces.” AI could make the markets more efficient and thus lead to better offers, for example. “But artificial intelligence can also reinforce prejudice and discrimination,” added Rohleder. Consumers could also be excluded from economic participation in this way. In this respect, clear regulations are also required there to protect consumers, explained Rohleder. “AI systems must be trained, constantly evaluated and checked before they can be used on the market.” They therefore support the AI ​​regulation, which is intended to set guidelines for the use of AI at EU level.

