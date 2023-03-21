Home Business Internet – Ministry of the Environment calls for clear rules for artificial intelligence
Business

Internet – Ministry of the Environment calls for clear rules for artificial intelligence

by admin
Internet – Ministry of the Environment calls for clear rules for artificial intelligence

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Against the background of the German Ethics Council’s statement on artificial intelligence (AI), the Federal Ministry for the Environment and Consumer Protection is calling for clear rules for the technology. AI is omnipresent in consumers’ everyday lives, said Christiane Rohleder, State Secretary at the BMUV, to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions).

“For example, when checking creditworthiness, determining insurance premiums or on online marketplaces.” AI could make the markets more efficient and thus lead to better offers, for example. “But artificial intelligence can also reinforce prejudice and discrimination,” added Rohleder. Consumers could also be excluded from economic participation in this way. In this respect, clear regulations are also required there to protect consumers, explained Rohleder. “AI systems must be trained, constantly evaluated and checked before they can be used on the market.” They therefore support the AI ​​regulation, which is intended to set guidelines for the use of AI at EU level.

HOME PAGE

See also  [图]How long does it take to upgrade? Windows 11 now shows the estimated time for device installation and update-Windows 11

You may also like

Togg T10X: Now it’s getting serious for Erdogan’s...

Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs

Galaxy Securities: Coal is expected to increase both...

Hot spots – protests in France after the...

Ferretti acquires the Rosetti Marino shipyard in Ravenna

Five countries are mobilizing: resistance to Özdemir

Gentiloni’s warning to Italy: “You can’t go wrong...

Eight years after the Apple Pay service was...

202 billion coco bonds in European banks: what...

Tax revenues fall by four percent in February

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy