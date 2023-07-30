Home » Internet on board: Swiss makes Whatsapp and Co. free
Swiss makes online chatting on board free of charge – but these internet services still cost something

Anyone who wants to send messages to friends and family during a flight can do so free of charge with the Lufthansa subsidiary. But certain services still have their price.

“I can’t be reached”: This excuse no longer applies on board the Swiss.

“We’re just across the Atlantic” or “Landing in an hour” – anyone who wanted to send such text messages to their loved ones on board a Swiss flight had to pay for it. From an altitude of 10,000 meters, the data packages from the Lufthansa subsidiary had steep prices: 20 megabytes cost 9 francs, 50 megabytes 19 francs, 220 megabytes 59 francs. Most passengers are therefore likely to have spent the flight hours without Internet access.

