Original: kyle

Alibaba-SW (HK:) announced that it will split into six major business groups, including Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Taobao Tmall Business, Local Living, International Digital Commerce, and Big Entertainment. Zhang Yong said that after the spin-off is completed, Ali will gradually give up control of some of its main businesses. Each business unit will have its own board and governance structure.

When the conditions are met, each business can go to the road of independent listing, which will release the development vitality of Ali’s business departments. After the reform, shareholder value will be better enhanced, which marks the most important reform in Ali’s history.

After Ali announced the spin-off plan, the stock price rose by more than 18% within 3 trading days, and the stock price returned to the 100 yuan mark. On March 30, JD.com (NASDAQ: ) also quickly followed up Ali’s spin-off and listing strategy. JD.com announced that it plans to spin off its subsidiaries JD.com and JD.com to be listed independently on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Both businesses primarily serve logistics parks and supply chains.

After Ali and JD.com have done this, it is very likely that other Internet companies will adopt the same strategy. The most likely ones are Tencent, Meituan, and Baidu.

Tencent has previously spun off Tencent Music and China Literature. If Meituan and Baidu are also to be split, Meituan’s offline store business is the most likely to be split. As for Baidu, it is more likely to spin off the artificial intelligence business. Although there is still a big gap between Wenxinyiyan and chatgpt, there is only Wenxinyiyan in China. This is Baidu’s biggest hype logic.

Since the market value of Internet companies accounts for a large proportion of the Hang Seng Index, the wave of Internet spin-offs will bring a certain upward momentum to the Hang Seng Index. However, the liquidity of Hong Kong stocks is still the primary issue, and Sino-US relations have become an important factor affecting the liquidity of Hong Kong stocks.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of this year, the RMB denomination of Hong Kong stocks has advanced at a relatively fast pace. As we mentioned before, when Hong Kong stocks go through this round of US dollar tightening cycle, the combination of the restoration of the company’s profitability and RMB denomination may bring a new round of opportunities for Hong Kong stocks.

We can see in the near future that China has promoted the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which means that China’s influence in the Middle East has expanded. Yesterday, it was announced that trade between China and Brazil can be settled in local currency, and the US dollar will no longer be used as an intermediate currency. Although China and Saudi Arabia still trade oil in US dollars, it is believed that denominating in RMB will be the ultimate goal in the future. This week, Saudi Aramco invested 24.6 billion yuan to invest in Rongsheng Petrochemical at a double premium, expanding China‘s investment territory again. Other countries are increasing investment in Chinese companies. This is a manifestation of China‘s rising international status. In more and more countries When RMB is used for trade settlement with China, with the advancement of RMB pricing in Hong Kong stocks, Hong Kong stocks will become one of the investment options for trading countries, which will alleviate the liquidity problem of Hong Kong stocks.

epilogue

Before the announcement of the spin-off reform, there was a view in the market that Ali’s current valuation has become farther and farther away from Tencent’s, and also farther and farther away from its previous peak market value. However, Ali’s business has fallen into a growth bottleneck period, which makes optimistic investors also have scruples.

However, Zhang Yong said at the conference call of the spin-off plan that Ali has been a 24-year-old company, and in the process, Ali’s business fields and business models are constantly evolving. In history, Ali also has every case of promoting production development through the reform of production relations.

Just like Ali split Taobao into Taobao, Tmall, and Yitao 12 years ago and in subsequent reforms. In the process of splitting and evolving, huge productivity was released. The reform this time also inherits Ali’s courage to change as always, hoping to release productivity through the transformation of production relations at critical historical junctures.

The biggest difference between this change and previous changes is that after 24 years of development, Ali’s organization and business are far more complex than ever. Moreover, the nature and development stages of each business are different, and the markets, customers, and competitions they face are different. Therefore, this change is more necessary and more difficult.

Zhang Yong’s remarks mean that Taobao’s various businesses may be revalued. More importantly, Ma Yun’s return to China to talk with Zhang Yong and reappearing in front of the media cameras is to restore Internet companies. The optimal solution of the experts’ confidence.

Under this round of spin-off and listing of Internet companies, Hong Kong stocks will usher in a short-term upward boost, but the liquidity problem is still the key.