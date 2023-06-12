Internet – US authorities continue to take action against the takeover of video game giant by Microsoft

The US consumer protection agency FTC wants to use the judiciary to temporarily stop the takeover of the video game manufacturer Acitivision Blizzard by the technology giant Microsoft: The FTC applied to a federal court in San Francisco on Monday for an injunction, according to court documents. This is necessary “to avert damage” while the FTC is examining whether “the proposed acquisition violates US competition laws,” the agency said.

Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard for 69 billion dollars (64 billion euros). The FTC fears Microsoft could use the acquisition to hurt competition in “several dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

With the request for an injunction, the US government wants to avoid that the companies finally close the deal before a July 18 deadline. The FTC had already initiated an administrative process to assess the risks of the takeover. A hearing is scheduled for August. However, according to press reports, Microsoft and Activision could try to close the deal despite the proceedings in the USA and a blockade by the British competition authority (CMA).

The US consumer protection agency had already filed a lawsuit against the takeover in December because of fears of distortion of competition. The British CMA said in April that there were fears that the merger would lead to “less innovation and less choice for British players” in the field of cloud gaming. The EU Commission, on the other hand, approved the takeover of the developer of well-known games such as “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” in mid-May, subject to conditions.

The acquisition is expected to create the world‘s third largest video game company. Microsoft’s main presence in the video game market is represented by its Xbox console.

