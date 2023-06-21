Interpretation | Promoting civil aviation data to “manage, use, and activate”-China Civil Aviation Network

“China Civil Aviation News” and China Civil Aviation Network reporter Xiao Min reported: A few days ago, the Civil Aviation Administration issued the “Smart Civil Aviation Construction Data Management Policy Standard System” (hereinafter referred to as the “System”), which aims to strengthen the system of civil aviation data management and guide civil aviation. Formulation of data management policy standards. What is the background for issuing the “System”, what designs are made for relevant policies and standards of civil aviation data management, and how to promote their implementation? Focusing on these issues, the reporter interviewed the relevant person in charge of the Planning Department of the Civil Aviation Administration.

Strengthen policy standards to lead and activate the potential of data elements

Data has become a basic resource, an important productivity and a key factor of production in the digital economy era. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the construction of a basic data system is related to the overall situation of national development and security. It is necessary to coordinate the promotion of data property rights, circulation transactions, income distribution, and security governance, and accelerate the construction of a basic data system. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council successively issued documents such as the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” and “Opinions on Building a Data Basic System to Better Play the Role of Data Elements” and other documents, systematically laying out the “four beams and eight pillars” of the data basic system, and historically drawn The long-term blueprint for the development of data elements, and it is proposed to accelerate the cultivation of the data element market and explore the establishment of a unified and standardized data management system.

At the same time, with the accelerated evolution of the new generation of information technology and industrial transformation, the people’s demand for better air travel continues to escalate, and the high-quality development of civil aviation is facing new opportunities and challenges. Promoting the in-depth integration of data elements and civil aviation business is an important means to solve industry development problems, expand industry development space, and build new competitive advantages in industry development. However, the civil aviation industry has the characteristics of multi-subject operation, scattered data, numerous categories, and complex application scenarios. It is urgent to promote the standardization and institutionalization of civil aviation data management, solve key issues such as how to manage and use data, and realize the safety of civil aviation data management. Controllable, flexible and inclusive, laying a solid foundation for the potential of data elements to be realized.

Since the “14th Five-Year Plan”, the Civil Aviation Administration has successively issued policy and standard documents such as the “Guiding Opinions on the Construction and Development of Civil Aviation Big Data”, “7+1” Smart Civil Aviation Data Governance Standards and Standards, and the industry data management policy standard system has been continuously improved. The ability is effectively improved. However, on the whole, industry data management policy standards are not yet systematic and instructive, and the coordination of promoting policy standard formulation in layers, classifications and stages is still not enough. In order to strengthen the supply of industry data policy standards and meet the data management needs of new technologies, new scenarios, new formats, and new models of civil aviation, it is urgent to accelerate the establishment of a unified, efficient, and hierarchical data management policy standard system.

Therefore, in order to implement the requirements for the construction of the national data infrastructure system, guide the formulation of civil aviation data management policies and standards, enhance the systematization of data management, ensure data security, promote data sharing, and stimulate data value, in April 2022, the Smart Civil Aviation Construction Leading Group Office Leading the organization of the Civil Aviation Management Cadre Academy, the Information Center of the Civil Aviation Administration, the Civil Aviation Science and Technology Research Institute and other units to form a research group, after in-depth research, systematic sorting, multiple rounds of discussions, and extensive solicitation of opinions, the “System” was compiled and formed.

Overall planning system layout Classified promotion system construction

The relevant person in charge of the Planning Department of the Civil Aviation Administration told the reporter that the following principles were mainly considered when constructing the “System”: First, coordination. It is necessary to consider not only the connection with relevant national policies and standards, but also the connection with relevant policies and standards in various business fields of civil aviation. Coordination; the second is systematic, adhere to the overall planning, system layout, and overall promotion, and design the overall framework according to the top-level design guidance and the refinement of domain modules; the third is practicality, based on the needs of industry data management, focus on industry application scenarios, and strengthen The pertinence of the system construction; the fourth is the advanced nature, adhere to the leadership of innovation, promote the deep integration of digital technology and civil aviation business, guide the transformation of scientific and technological innovation achievements into standards, and support the development of new technologies, new formats and new models in various fields of smart civil aviation; fifth is openness Encourage all parties to actively participate in the formulation and revision of policies and standards, application implementation and pilot demonstrations, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with international civil aviation.

Under the guidance of the above principles, the “System” designed the overall framework of “1+3+4+N” smart civil aviation construction data management policy standards, that is, 1 guiding opinion, 3 management methods, 4 systems, and N detailed rules. “1+3+4” focuses on the construction and development of civil aviation big data, relevant measures of civil aviation data management, civil aviation data sharing and data security rules and regulations, etc., and regulates the principles, rules and mechanisms of civil aviation industry data management from the top; N detailed rules are aimed at civil aviation data Manage multiple dimensions and specific business scenarios, and refine the rules. From top-level design to module refinement, from overall rule mechanism to specific implementation standards, the framework takes into account the internal relationship of policy standards, and strives to achieve coordination and cooperation among various policy standards, which is conducive to the systematic advancement of civil aviation data management.

The “System” divides civil aviation data management policy standards into two dimensions, the general level of the industry and the business field level, and provides guidance for the common needs of data management in the civil aviation industry and the specific needs of data management in various business fields. Among them, the industry general level includes 8 categories such as top-level design, framework and management mechanism, data architecture, data quality, data security, data sharing, data management technology, and data service, which are consistent with the data in the “7+1” smart civil aviation data governance standard. The eight components of the management system echo; the business domain level includes four categories: smart travel, smart air traffic control, smart airport, and smart supervision, echoing the four cores of smart air transportation in the “Smart Civil Aviation Construction Roadmap”.

“The reason for this classification is, on the one hand, considering the complexity of data management and the particularity of various civil aviation businesses. It is necessary to formulate general data management policy standards for the civil aviation industry in combination with industry characteristics, and to formulate specific policies and standards for some key business scenarios. Data management specification requirements; on the other hand, considering that the policy standards of the same category are related in technology and business, the formulation and revision of classified and systematic deployment policy standards will facilitate their subsequent implementation.” The relevant person in charge of the Planning Department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China People say.

Focus on key demand areas and guide the transformation of innovation achievements

Through sorting out the existing civil aviation data management policy standards, investigating the key needs of data management in various fields and units of civil aviation, and after many discussions and industry solicitation, the “System” proposed 69 smart civil aviation data management policy standards. Including 25 industry-wide policy standards and 44 business-level policy standards, respectively specifying their system number, specific name, main technical content, priority and implementation date. “The policy standards currently included in the details not only consider the key demand areas of data management in the construction of smart civil aviation, but also transform some innovative achievements in data management with civil aviation characteristics into standards. In the future, they will be continuously improved and updated according to business development needs and technological evolution.” The relevant person in charge of the Planning Department of the Civil Aviation Administration said.

In terms of key demand areas, a series of policy standards have been planned for industry data integration and sharing, safe circulation, application services, and key scenarios of smart civil aviation. For example, the “Civil Aviation Data Management Measures”, “Civil Aviation Data Sharing Management Measures”, “Civil Aviation Data Security Management Measures” and other documents are planned in the industry’s general policy standards. Public data, enterprise data, and personal information data management mechanism, proposed civil aviation data sharing model, standardized data security management rules, and improved data element rights and interests protection system, which will provide a good policy environment for the circulation, sharing and application development of civil aviation data.

In terms of the transformation of innovative achievements, a series of standards have been planned focusing on the innovative application results of technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and big data in civil aviation. For example, in the business domain-level policy standards, the “Civil Aviation Passenger Baggage Full Process Tracking System”, “Civil Transport Airport Passenger Full Process Self-Service Equipment Data Interaction Specification”, “Airport Big Data Fusion Analysis and Processing Operation System Specification”, “Airport Standards such as Vehicle-Road Coordination Data Interaction Specifications and Airport Map Database (AMDB) Specifications, these standards aim at specific application scenarios and business rules of civil aviation, regulate corresponding data and technical standards, and will promote the deep integration and application of new technologies and civil aviation services .

Progress steadily in stages and work together to ensure coordinated implementation

The “System” proposes a three-stage goal for the construction of smart civil aviation construction data management policy standards. The first stage: By 2025, establish and improve the work organization and working mechanism, basically establish a smart civil aviation construction data management policy standard system, complete the formulation, implementation and application of industry-wide policy standards, and form a business field-level data management policy standard framework; The second stage: By 2030, the data management policy standard system for smart civil aviation construction will be further deepened and improved, the industry general-level data management policy standards will continue to be optimized in the application and achieve remarkable results, and the data management policy standards for various civil aviation businesses and application scenarios will continue to be introduced The third stage: By 2035, the data management policy and standard system for smart civil aviation construction will become more mature, which will strongly support the construction of an international highland for smart civil aviation.

The relevant person in charge of the Planning Department of the Civil Aviation Administration told the reporter that in order to ensure the completion of the construction goals and promote the “management, use, and activation” of civil aviation data, the follow-up will bring together all civil aviation forces to coordinate and promote the formulation and revision of policy standards in the “System” . The first is to strengthen overall planning and coordination, establish a unified work coordination mechanism, and coordinate the development and implementation of data management policy standards for smart civil aviation construction; The formulation of policy standards is urgently needed; the third is to strengthen publicity and implementation, do a good job in the publicity and interpretation of the policy standard system, and promote the implementation and implementation of policy standards; the fourth is to expand open cooperation and encourage industry units to develop and apply standards. All-round, multi-level, and international exchanges and cooperation will enhance the international influence of my country’s smart civil aviation data management policy standards. (Editor: Zhang Tong Proofreading: Sun Wenjin Reviewing: Cheng Ling)

