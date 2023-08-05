Interpump 2023: 15.4% increase in sales, EBITDA and Net Profit grow

Interpump, a leading player in the FTSE MIB and a recognized name in the water pump manufacturing and hydraulic sector, recently reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. Net sales grew by 15.4% to 1,184.3 million euros, compared to 1,026.3 million in the same period of 2022. This represents a growth of 13.2% on a like-for-like basis.

The performances of the respective Interpump divisions contributed to this growth. The Oil division showed an increase of 15.2% (+13.2% on a like-for-like basis). Similarly, the Water division recorded an increase of 15.2% (+13.1% on a like-for-like basis), highlighting the strong performance of both divisions.

Interpump’s EBITDA followed a similar positive trend. In the first half of 2023, EBITDA recorded an increase of 22.2%, going from 241.7 million in 2022 to 295.4 million. This represents an increase of 19.7% on a like-for-like basis. The incidence on sales was 24.9%, compared to 23.6% in the same period of 2022.

Finally, Interpump’s consolidated net profit saw a significant increase of 20.7%, going from 139.5 million in 2022 to 168.5 million in 2023. These figures reflect the solidity of Interpump’s business model and its ability to generate constant and sustainable growth.

