Interpump acquires the technological “sieves” of I.Mec

Interpump Group, which has grown over the years also thanks to acquisitions, carries out another operation of this kind by buying 70 percent of the capital of I.Mec Srl

Interpump is an Italian company specialized in a sector that seems very specific but instead has vast applications, i.e. in the production of high and very high pressure water pumps and one of the main global groups in the hydraulic sector. The Interpump group has a market covering all continents and has branches or subsidiaries in about twenty countries.

Instead I.Mec (which was born in 1989 and is based in Reggio Emilia) is specialized in the production of mechanical sieves, that is (according to what is explained in the explanatory note of the operation) the «devices for the granulometric selection of the material through mechanisms of vibration »; in other words, it is something similar to super-technological “sieves”. The main sectors of application of I.Mec products are the ceramics, waste recycling, purification, food and cosmetic industries.

The I.Mec company ended the 2022 financial year with a turnover of around 17 million euros and an Ebitda margin (profitability index) of 23 percent.

The value of the transaction has been set at approximately 14 million euro and the “put and call” mechanisms have been defined through which, starting from April 2026, the counterparties will be able to buy and sell the remaining 30 percent.

The current owners will continue to be involved in the company’s activities.

Explains Fulvio Montipò, who was the founder of the Interpump Group and who still performs the function of president: «With the acquisition of Bertoli in 2015, the group entered the technologies linked to the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors and the acquisitions of Inoxpa and Mariotti & Pecini represented important moments of growth in the sector. With the acquisition of I.Mec, the path of diversification and development of the “flow handling” activities continues».