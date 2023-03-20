In the center of the office of Fulvio Montipò, chairman and managing director of Interpump, there is a large grand piano. It is right under the large window overlooking the countryside on the outskirts of Reggio Emilia: «Andrea Bocelli, my best friend, plays it when he comes to visit me. Hearing it is great, but it also reminds me of my biggest regret. I love music and not knowing it as I would like is a great pain ».

In 1977, Montipò founded Interpump betting on the use of ceramic pistons in pressure pumps for professional use, convinced that the modification would allow for longer life and less wear on the machines with consequent cost savings.

A radical innovation that has transformed a family business into a multinational with a turnover of over two billion euros (with an Ebitda of 492 million euros): a turnover that 84% of is developed abroad . And which guarantees the company a market capitalization of 5.5 billion euros.

In February, Interpump announced the 96th acquisition in its history, targeting 100, a record: «I evaluate about ten transactions a month, then we close 4-5 a year. The great satisfaction – says the entrepreneur – is not regretting anything».

How was Interpump born?

«With 1,250 euros of capital, back then. And the belief that piston pumps can be improved. We started from nothing. And now we have 50% of the world market. Then we entered the hydraulic sector, where the margins for growth are enormous. We expect to increase turnover by 25% at the end of 2025, maintaining the same level of profitability».

Yet the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and now economic tensions between the United States and Europe threaten the industry.

“I’m worried. That’s true, but the only way to defend yourself is to be more global. As entrepreneurs, however, there is little we can do. It is up to the European Union to adopt a different position in order not to be cornered. I believe that the Old Continent can play a great role on a global level, but it has to act quickly. As far as I’m concerned, I believe very little in tariffs and protectionism in general. The world was born to be open.”

The US promises billions of incentives to those who bring production activities overseas. Have you ever thought about taking the leap?

«We are already strongly present with our subsidiaries. Certainly the Americans realized late that they had disposed of their manufacturing too quickly. But they will make it back. We are under great pressure to move, but we won’t. It’s not convenient. Not even with incentives.

Why?

«Because here, in the heart of the Bassa, manufacturing knowledge is so widespread that the workforce is of the highest level. Furthermore, the supply network is entrenched. In the United States these elements are missing.

What does Italian manufacturing need to grow?

«More sensitivity and a real industrial policy. But ours is a country of catho-communist inspiration and there has never been any love for the enterprise. The company is still seen as a center of exploitation instead it is the place where wealth is produced, not only economic, but also for the community. Where every individual can realize himself. A company is the story of a life».

What do you think of the minimum wage?

«It is a theme that must be managed by the institutions. Work is the basis for a dignified life and must be supported in every way».

The earnings of shareholders and top managers are often disproportionate to those of workers.

«Even today, profit is considered a sin. Instead it is what allows companies to be competitive and to make people live. And it allows us in Europe to discuss civil rights. These are battles that can be fought when one does not suffer from hunger and has a roof to shelter under».

Are the government and Confindustria a support?

“I’ve always counted little on it. Politics is increasingly focused on daily declarations, but the industry is where dozens of concrete issues need to be resolved every day. I believe in associations because it’s a value and can help, but I’ve never committed myself. I don’t have time, there’s only Interpump in my head».

Ninety-six acquisitions in dozens of countries around the world. Where will she be next?

“Probably among the files populating my table. Interpump is a teenager who still wants to grow up»