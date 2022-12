MILANO – Europe is asking to liberalize, Italy has undertaken to do so with the Pnrr. But Forza Italia is trying to push road transport, and in particular the long-distance bus service, in the opposite direction: a step back towards nationalisation. The step of the prawn is contained in an amendment proposed by three exponents of Forza Italia, Ronzulli, Damiani, Lotito, for the Aid Quater Decree, approved by the government on 18 November and converted on 17 January 2023.