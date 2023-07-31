Intersport board member Frank Geisler on growth strategy and sports trends

What sports trends do you need to watch out for in the future?

There are fundamental things like a new clientele of outdoor customers, we call them “New Hikers”. These are the ones who used to shake their heads when they had to go hiking with their parents. They like to go to the mountains today and in a different way than I used to: with digital products, with watches that are navigation devices and power meters, but also with other equipment. Another trend sport is the bicycle and almost everything related to it. For example, there are more and more tour operators specializing in women who go on fitness bike vacations. There are always certain developments to which products are assigned. And then there are general, very long-term trends such as sustainability: that will remain forever.

