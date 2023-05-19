Interview with Carsten Maschmeyer about investments

Financial entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer and WELT business editor and stock exchange expert Holger Zschäpitz spoke about sustainable investments and missed opportunities. The entrepreneur: “I love it when people are helped and when we investors also have fun”.

They use first-name terms and love lively discussions: Investor Carsten Maschmeyer (right) with business editor Holger Zschäpitz at the “Better Future Conference”

Investor Carsten Maschmeyer became prominent not least through his appearances in the television program “Die Höhle der Löwen”. Founders present their business ideas there and look for investors to implement them. At the Better Future Conference, the 63-year-old spoke to business editor and stock market expert Holger Zschäpitz.

WELT: You are in the “Lion’s Den”. What’s your loot schedule like? Do you invest in people or companies?

Carsten Maschmeyer: If there are two companies, same market, similar business models, the product is better there, the team is better there – I would take the team. The team is everything. Of course, it needs real innovation. There are far too many would-be founders.

WELT: Do you consciously try to change the world by investing in certain topics?

Maschmeyer: The best help is to give money to a start-up. Help as self-help. If this start-up only needs donations so that it doesn’t go bankrupt, that wouldn’t be a solution. We are involved in Delicious Data. They make predictions about how much food the bakeries will need, for example. Is there a sporting event? Is the weather good? How has it been on Mother’s Day in recent years so that not so much food is thrown away? I love such investments, but they have to work, they have to be successful. Only then do they change something.

WELT: During one of the last appearances as an investor in “Lions Cave”, you gave the jury a bit of Dieter Bohlen and said, the Topic is hip, but the Team sucks. For you they are dazzlers.

Maschmeyer: They were actually blenders. They had nothing. There was a vending machine that they somehow wanted to put bottles in later and refill. I asked: Do you come from the industry? No. Do you have any idea about the topic? No. Do you already have sales? No, but we want to save the world. I don’t like it when founders play do-gooders but actually want to persuade investors. You want to get rich.

WELT: Have you ever not made a deal that made you angry at the end? When you said it’s become such a big thing?

Maschmeyer: I had the opportunity to invest at Delivery Hero very early on. But that was too expensive for my team. The rating was very high. But I have no eyes behind, I only look ahead.

Carsten Maschmeyer also became known through the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”. Source: Philip Nürnberger

WELT: 2022 was a difficult year for start-ups, many say it will be bad again in 2023, but then the turning point will come. is she coming

Maschmeyer: For years things have only gone up since Lehman Brothers and the banking crisis. Classic cars got more expensive, gold got more expensive, art got more expensive, stocks got more expensive, real estate got more expensive, start-ups got more expensive. Now it’s start-up winter, and the beauty of it is convertibles are cheaper in winter. Investors can now access start-ups more cheaply.

WELT: I am a stockbroker and would like to know when the tech values ​​will bottom out.

Maschmeyer: If I knew, I wouldn’t be here. Then I would advise the World Bank or the UN – or I would be the biggest speculator. I know that after every winter – sometimes earlier, sometimes later – comes spring and summer. We will also have midsummer again with high ratings.

WELT: Finally, some really good investment tips, please.

Maschmeyer: Not all money in one type of investment, i.e. not all in insurance or in equity funds or real estate. We are in difficult times, we will see falling real estate prices. Money can grow best in young growth companies that are going up steeply. I love it when founders become successful, people get help and we investors have fun too.