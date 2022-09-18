Brand is the soft power of an enterprise, and brand competitiveness is an important part of national competitiveness.

Today, Chinese brands are also at a critical moment of transformation and upgrading. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from “Daily Economic News” a few days ago, Li Guangdou, a brand strategy expert and CCTV brand consultant, said that the new trend of Chinese brands is the rise of the national tide. “Local brands are gaining greater discourse power and communication advantages, especially in the minds of the younger generation of consumers. At the same time, Chinese local brands are also showing trends such as high-end and diversification.”

Brand strategy expert, CCTV brand consultant Li Guangdou

Image source: Photo courtesy of the interviewee

In May of this year, each brand 100 index was officially launched on the China Securities Index, which means that the capital market has also added the brand to the company’s valuation. Li Guangdou believes that on the one hand, this is a reflection of market value, and on the other hand, it reflects that consumers’ confidence in local brands is also increasing.

“In the past, capital’s valuation of enterprises was mainly based on market growth and market share, and did not pay enough attention to brand value. Every time the brand 100 index is launched, it reflects the capital market’s emphasis on brands. For consumers, any product is not only There is practical value and emotional value; the latter is mainly given by the brand.” Li Guangdou said.

Wine is an important category in the domestic consumer goods industry. In the capital market, the share price of liquor leader Kweichow Moutai (SH600519, stock price 1859 yuan, market value 2.34 trillion yuan) has been topping the A-share list in recent years. The brand of Moutai not only has a high premium, but also has become a cross-border consensus. and international consensus. So what are the development trends of Chinese local wine brands? What problems exist in the development process? On September 19th, the 2022 7th China Liquor Industry Capital Forum and China Liquor Industry Golden Bottle Award Ceremony hosted by the Daily Economic News will be held online. Li Guangdou will deliver a keynote speech to further share his hot issues about wine brands. the opinion of.

Talking about the trend: the consumption of local wine brands is growing against the trend, and the trend of high-end is obvious

Liquor, whisky and brandy are the three major distilled spirits in the world. Li Guangdou said that baijiu is a Chinese wine and has a unique position in Chinese culture. The prosperous Tang Dynasty left more than 50,000 poems, of which more than 8,000 were related to wine. In recent years, China‘s local wine consumption has shown a trend of contrarian growth, and liquor has become a bright spot in the consumption sector.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noted that data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that in the first half of 2022, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China was 21,043.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.7%. And Guizhou Moutai, Wuliangye (SZ000858, stock price 161.08 yuan, market value 625.2 billion yuan), Luzhou Laojiao (SZ000568, stock price 218 yuan, market value 320.8 billion yuan), Shanxi Fenjiu (SH600809, stock price 289.5 yuan, market value 353.2 billion yuan) and other wines The company achieved double growth in revenue and net profit.

Why domestic alcohol consumption can achieve contrarian growth? Li Guangdou believes that, on the one hand, the expansion of the consumer market. Wine is not only a material product, but also a spiritual product, a social product. “Wine is ‘water’ in a bottle, and ‘fire’ when you drink it.”

Image source: Photo by intern reporter Xiong Jianan (data map)

On the other hand, in recent years, the consumption of local liquor brands has shown a trend of high-end and diversification, including craft beer in beer, and the trend of the liquor market’s transformation to mid-to-high-end is also more obvious, catering to the current trend of brand consumption upgrading , and also cater to the needs of diverse consumer groups.

Correspondingly, the growth of wine and other alcoholic beverages in the domestic market has been sluggish in recent years. Li Guangdou mentioned that the imported wine market and the domestic wine market can be said to have a trend of ebb and flow. In the past, the consumption of imported wine rose rapidly, but now the growth of imported wine consumption is “stalling”.

Li Guangdou also analyzed the reasons to reporters. On the one hand, there are cultural factors, red wine (wine) is an imported culture; white wine (grain wine) is a unique wine category in China.

On the other hand, consumption shows a spiral development trend. “In the early days of reform and opening up, the west wind was spreading from the east to the east, and drinking foreign wine was very fashionable; now, the local complex is heating up, wine consumption has returned, and the memory of taste has been reawakened.”

In addition, in recent years, domestic alcohol brands have flourished, and there has been a trend of younger people, which is also an important reason for the rise of the national tide. “For example, categories such as craft beer, sweet-scented osmanthus beer, and new fruit wine, as well as Jiangxiaobai, a new force in liquor targeting young social groups, are also constantly seeking innovation.”

Talking about pain points: the standardization system of local wine brands still needs to be improved, and the road to internationalization is long

Although Chinese wine brands have achieved a trend of contrarian growth in the domestic consumer market, in the international market, Chinese wine brands, especially liquor brands, still have a long way to go in their internationalization, and an important step in internationalization It is the establishment and improvement of the standardization system.

“For domestic liquor brands, its standardization and internationalization require everyone to work together.” Li Guangdou believes that Chinese liquor should also become a world language, and the industry needs strict standards, but also requires brand recognition and value consensus.

So how can we enhance the brand value of Chinese liquor? Li Guangdou believes that a more scientific and standardized quality system and more international communication based on values ​​and a common language are needed. “You can’t use the method of producing agricultural products to produce liquor, you must work hard on standardization.”

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noticed that in June this year, the national standards for “Liquor Industry Terminology” and “Beverage Alcohol Terminology and Classification” revised and issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation and the National Standards Administration were officially implemented. The definitions of , prepared wine and flavored liquor have been clearly and strictly defined.

Image source: Photo Network-500815050

The relevant person in charge of the China Wine Industry Association mentioned in an interview with “China Well-off Network” that the new national standard will help consumers eliminate standard misunderstandings, promote the overall improvement of the standardization level of China‘s wine industry, and give full play to the leading and promoting role of standardization in the wine industry. , to empower the high-quality development of China‘s brewing industry in the new era.

Standardized development is more critical to the current complex and complex local wine brand landscape. Li Guangdou mentioned that there are more and more local wine brands, which need to be strictly controlled to avoid the “tragedy of the commons” of regional brands. At the same time, we must protect the brands of origin like Bordeaux Cognac in France and Napa Valley in the United States. Regional brands such as Maotai Town in Guizhou, Xinghua Village in Shanxi, and Shaoxing Rice Wine must strengthen the protection and the implementation of national standards.

“The so-called tragedy of the commons means that on a public pasture, everyone tends to put more sheep without maintenance until the sheep have eaten up the grass.” Li Guangdou said that in the development of the wine industry, There have been many similar problems. If a certain type of wine sells well in a place, there will be dozens or even hundreds of various wineries. Without the advantages of origin and public area brands, bad money will drive out good money.

On September 19, guided by the China Association of Listed Companies and Chengdu Media Group, and hosted by the Daily Economic News, the 7th China Wine Capital Forum in 2022 and the Golden Bottle of China Wine Industry with the theme of “Trillions of New Bureaus to Create and Enjoy Opportunities” The award ceremony is about to kick off online. Li Guangdou will also deliver a keynote speech at the forum to further share his views on hot issues of wine brands.



