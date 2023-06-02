Interview with Opel boss Huettl: “The Manta is an icon”

Florian Huettl on the Astra compact car: “We have been sustainably profitable again since 2018,” the Opel boss recently told Business Insider, “after 19 years of losses in a row.” Opel

In an interview with Business Insider, Opel CEO Florian Huettl confirmed the traditional company’s switch to electric drive – for the next people’s sports car Manta as well as for the future top model. The plants in Rüsselsheim, Eisenach and Kaiserslautern are also to be led into the electric future. Opel urgently needs more software experts; “IT engineers are very popular,” emphasizes the Opel boss – and appeals to specialists who are willing to change jobs. “You are welcome to apply to us in Rüsselsheim at any time,” he says.

Florian Huettl doesn’t let the time pressure show. For the conversation with Business Insider, the 46-year-old top manager even spontaneously postponed an internal call. And this despite the fact that his schedule, as he puts it, “is even tighter” since he became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opel Automobile. Before that, Huettl was Head of Sales and Marketing at Opel/Vauxhall and knows his way around the Stellantis parent company. He reports directly to its CEO Carlos Tavares. Discuss everything openly and then decide together. Huettl describes the collaboration with Tavares, who is considered idiosyncratic and power-conscious, as follows: “Lonely decisions in dark back rooms are not his and not our style as the Stellantis management team”.

Business Insider: Mr. Huettl, you have been the CEO of Opel Automobile for almost a year. Which of your management decisions during this period was the most important – and which was the most controversial?