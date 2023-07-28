Intesa beats estimates and raises 2023 targets. Net profit to 2.27 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Intesa Sanpaolo closed the second quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 2.27 billion, an increase of 73.9% compared to the same period of 2022. In the entire first half of the year, profit rose by 80% to 4, 2 billion, also in this case exceeding market forecasts.

In the quarter operating income increased by 18.6% to 6.3 billion (+15.3% to 12.4 billion in the first half), with net interest at 3.6 billion, up by 71.3% ( +68.9% to 6.8 billion in the half year), and net fee and commission income to 2.2 billion, down by 1.7% (-4.2% to 4.4 billion in the half year). Quarterly operating costs increased by 1.3% to 2.7 billion, with a cost/income ratio down to 42.2% (42% in the six months). As for capital solidity, the fully loaded Cet1 ratio is 13.7%.

Estimates rise

Intesa Sanpaolo has revised its 2023 profit target upwards for the second consecutive quarter. The institute now expects a result “well over 7 billion”. Previously the bank had a guidance of 7 billion. Intesa also announces “a net profit outlook for 2024 and 2025 higher than that forecast for 2023”, following the expectations of revenue growth, cost reduction, low cost of risk and lower taxes and charges relating to the banking system . Confirmed the provision of a cash payout ratio equal to 70% of the consolidated net profit for each year of the Business Plan with «any further distribution to be assessed year by year».

The maxi cash advance on the dividend

The board of Intesa Sanpaolo “has foreseen an amount of no less than 2.45 billion as an interim cash dividend to be distributed based on the 2023 results”. The institute announces it in the press release on the half-yearly accounts. «The board resolution regarding the interim dividend – continues the bank – will be defined on 3 November next, on the occasion of the approval of the consolidated results as at 30 September 2023, in relation to the results for the third quarter of 2023 and those foreseeable for the fourth quarter 2023″.

The decline in non-performing loans

Intesa Sanpaolo’s stock of non-performing loans at the end of June compared to the end of December 2022 decreased by 3.6% net of value adjustments and by 2.5% gross. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans is 1.2% net of value adjustments and 2.3% gross. The bank recorded high levels of coverage of non-performing loans at 49% at the end of June, with a specific coverage of the non-performing component of 68.2%. Robust reserve buffer on performing loans, equal to 0.6%.