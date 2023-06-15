Intesa enters Fintech with Isybank, the bank that will add 4 million customers

Listen to the audio version of the article

With Isybank, Intesa Sanpaolo enters the fintech world, marking the Bank’s transition from incumbent to challenger, further improving customer service and at the same time creating innovative and agile job opportunities for the Bank’s people. The customer base it addresses is over 4 million, i.e. those who do not already use branches as they are mainly digital users of banking and mobile banking-oriented services. The new Isybank app will be available from today in both iOS and Android versions. The launch of the Group’s new digital bank, the project that qualifies the 2022-2025 Business Plan, took place in the Gioia 22 building, the Shard of Glass, the skyscraper that houses the operational headquarters of Isybank and other Divisions of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

Just as the Intesa Sanpaolo group, due to its size and its employment levels, is unique in the banking panorama in Italy, so the new digital bank wants to be so in the tech sector, combining the solidity of Ca’ de Sass and a commercial offer of a bank that has the simple and fast services typical of a fintech. In fact, the new bank is based on cutting-edge technology, cloud-native, adaptable to customers, multi-currency and multinational, with the aim of having the European leadership for operational efficiency and innovation. The project was developed in partnership with Thought Machine and is based on cloud-native technology.

«With the launch of Isybank, the digital transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo continues, which sees this project as one of the pillars of the 2022-2025 Business Plan – explains Carlo Messina, Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo -. This is a further step to make our Group a best practice also in the technological field and represents an element of discontinuity for the bank’s future, which will allow it to be a leader in the European panorama for operational efficiency and innovation at the service of customers. At the same time, the strengthening of the digital skills of the bank’s core business continues decisively, which focuses on the levers of growth through important investments in human capital and in the development of a business model that has proved successful thanks to its diversification and resilience”.