At Piazza Affari Intesa Sanpaolo is currently up by + 1% after presenting the quarterly and first 9 months of 2022, results that show better than expected growth. In detail, the group led by Carlo Messina in the third quarter recorded a net profit of 930 million euros, a figure better than Bloomberg’s estimates, which stood at 821.1 million.

In the third quarter, net interest income stood at € 2.39 billion, better than analysts’ estimates of € 2.18 billion. Net commissions are slightly lower than the estimates and amounted to € 2.15 billion, against the estimate of € 2.18 billion. Revenues of 5.02 billion euros also beat expectations (Bloomberg estimates at 4.94 billion euros).

In light of the results, the group estimates a net profit for 2022 of more than 4 billion euros and approves a dividend of 1.4 billion euros on the profits of 2022.

