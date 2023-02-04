Home Business Intesa SanPaolo: 2022 net profit of €5.499 billion excluding Russia and Ukraine provisions/adjustments
Business

Intesa SanPaolo: 2022 net profit of €5.499 billion excluding Russia and Ukraine provisions/adjustments

by admin
Intesa SanPaolo: 2022 net profit of €5.499 billion excluding Russia and Ukraine provisions/adjustments

Intesa SanPaolo, the Italian bank led by Carlo Mesina, announced a Group net profit, referring to 2022, “equal to 5,499 million euros excluding 1.4 billion euros of provisions / value adjustments for Russia and Ukraine”.

The profit exceeded “the target of the 2022-2025 Business Plan by more than 5 billion for 2022. The net book profit is equal to 4,354 million euros. Cross-border loans to Russia are largely performing and classified as Stage 2”, reads the press release.

Intesa SanPaolo announced that “in the second half of 2022, exposure to Russia was reduced by 68% (about 2.5 billion euro), falling below 0.3% of the Group’s total customer loans”.

See also  Assobibe: no to reuse, boom in costs for new bottles

You may also like

Italian Certificate Awards, the winners of 2022

ECB: GDP estimates for 2023 and 2024 revised...

Intesa SanPaolo confirms target of 6.5 billion net...

Artificial intelligence: Privacy Guarantor bans the “Replika” chatbot...

US labor market boom: 517,000 new jobs created...

Wall Street pays for positive US employment shock....

ECB no longer credible? BTPs and spreads snub...

Usa: ISM services index rebounds to 55.2 points...

Take the cap on the price of Russian...

Markets, spreads, euro: Assiom Forex outlook

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy