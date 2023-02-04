Intesa SanPaolo, the Italian bank led by Carlo Mesina, announced a Group net profit, referring to 2022, “equal to 5,499 million euros excluding 1.4 billion euros of provisions / value adjustments for Russia and Ukraine”.

The profit exceeded “the target of the 2022-2025 Business Plan by more than 5 billion for 2022. The net book profit is equal to 4,354 million euros. Cross-border loans to Russia are largely performing and classified as Stage 2”, reads the press release.

Intesa SanPaolo announced that “in the second half of 2022, exposure to Russia was reduced by 68% (about 2.5 billion euro), falling below 0.3% of the Group’s total customer loans”.