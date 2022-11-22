Listen to the audio version of the article

In two months, Intesa Sanpaolo has approved two one-off increases for its workers. The first, in cash, unilaterally of 500 euros, for a total value of 50 million euros arrived in September. The second, in fringe benefits, also of 500 euros with union agreement, for a total value of 37 million euros. In total, in two months, the group led by Carlo Messina has sent its workers 87 million in a one-off increase to give concrete support to people in dealing with price increases.

People at the center

Carlo Messina, managing director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, explains that «in a complex phase with increases in inflation that continue to affect spending capacity, we are renewing our attention and closeness to our people in a concrete way. Intesa Sanpaolo has its own vital centre, from which the impetus for growth, the drive towards innovation, the sensitivity for solidarity projects are born, in the people of the Group. Our leadership is built on their professionalism and expertise».

The disbursement of fringe benefits

Going into the matter, the bank will provide, with the month of December, the disbursement of a one-off payment of 500 euros, following the request received from the unions with whom negotiations are underway on the new working methods for smart working, time flexibility and short week. The measure affects 70,000 people working in Italy, excluding management. The disbursement falls within the sums within the limit of the fringe benefits raised by the Decree-Law of 18 November 2022, n. 176 cd. Aiuti-quater Decree, published in the Official Gazette on 18 November and will give bankers the possibility to self-certify that they have incurred the expenses for the payment of domestic utilities for consumption made in 2022 and within the terms of the tax adjustment.

One-off payment of 87 million euros

This one-off disbursement will be for everyone, including for smart workers, and comes in addition to the decision, taken in July, to make an extraordinary donation of 500 euros, as a donation, to people in the group in Italy and abroad. The two measures thus bring the one-off to a thousand euros net and the bank account to 87 million: the first of the two measures had a consistency of 50 million euros, the current one of around 37 million euros. To this must be added the increase of 80 euros (40 for the month of December and 40 for the thirteenth month) which will come with the last tranche of the national collective labor agreement.

Union agreement

The unions are very satisfied. For Fabi “the agreement sees recognition for all workers of the group without exclusions and goes towards the union’s requests to reward employees in a difficult context – including work – such as the current one”. However, the self-employed underline that it is an acknowledgment that is disconnected “from the other ongoing negotiation on the new work organization (flexible work, 4×9, working hours and shifts) which sees further requests from Fabi and the other trade union organizations: economic claims, such as those of an increase in meal vouchers and other economic allowances, and protection for all with more equitable flexible work». The First Cisl adds that «it is a first, important and above all timely valorisation, in terms of negotiated remuneration, of the excellent economic results achieved by the group thanks to the commitment of male and female workers and their professionalism», while the Uilca speaks « of an important signal testifying to the good industrial relations in the Group, which we hope will find further confirmation in the achievement of a more far-reaching agreement on work organization which Uilca has been working on since last July with the other Trade Union Organizations of the Group ». Fisac ​​considers «the “one-off” payment a concrete response to the union’s requests and the effective acknowledgment of the commitment that male and female workers carry out on a daily basis».