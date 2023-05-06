Intesa SanPaolo: all about earnings, guidance, dividends

Intesa SanPaolo: numbers on profits and dividends. Best quarter since 2007

Intesa Sanpaolo, the Italian bank led by CEO Carlo Messinareports the best first quarter of the year since 2007, with a net profit of 2 billion euros, and raises its guidance for 2023 to 7 billion.

Messina presents the quarterly report anticipating, on the dividend front, that, precisely thanks to the upward revision of the profit target, “this year we will be able to distribute 5.8 billion to our shareholders, considered: the May dividend, the second tranche of the buyback, and the November interim dividend”.

The Intesa SanPaolo share rises on the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari, in a session that is confirmed as positive also for other bank shares, also thanks to the news spread with the Consob press release relating to the significant shareholdings of listed companies.

From that press release it emerged that Goldman Sachs is present in the capital of Intesa SanPaolo, as well as in that of UniCredit, with an indirect stake of 6.61%.

Intesa: net profit of 2 billion euros, +87.5% on an annual basis

Let’s come to the balance sheet items of Intesa SanPaolo’s quarterly report.

Net income hovered around to 2 billion euros, to be precise at 1.96 billion euros, reporting a leap of 87.5% on an annual basis, well beyond the net profit of about 1.5 billion expected by analysts.

Net operating income increased 11.9% year-on-year from $5.411 billion in Q1 2022 to $6.057 billion, up 6.9% from $5.667 billion in Q4 2022.

I operating costs amounted to 2.536 billion euros, down 19% compared to 3.130 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, “following a decrease of 18.8% for personnel expenses, 25.5% for administrative expenses and 3.5% for depreciation”.

On an annual basis, Intesa SanPaolo’s operating costs rose by 0.5% compared to 2.524 billion in the same quarter of 2022, “following an increase of 1.6% for administrative expenses and 5.7% for The

depreciation and of a 1% decrease for personnel expenses”.

Basically, operating costs were confirmed as “stable, with the lowest Cost/Income ratio (41.9%)despite inflation and continuing to invest in technology”.

Regard to the margin of interest (NII), the bank led by Carlo Messina spoke of a “significant growth in net interest without any contribution from TLTRO”.

The net interest amounted to 3.254 billion euros, “up by 6.2% compared to 3.064 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and by 66.3% compared to 1,957 billion in the first quarter of 2022”.

Also keep an eye on the numbers relating to the capital ratios of Intesa SanPaolo which, in the first quarter ended 31 March 2023, (calculated by applying the fully operational criteria and deducting from the capital 1.4 billion in dividends accrued in the first quarter, were equal to:

13.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (13,5% a fine 2022).

(13,5% a fine 2022). 16.1% for the Tier 1 ratio (16% a fine 2022).

(16% a fine 2022). 19.5% for the total capital ratio (19% at the end of 2022).

The liquidity indicators they also confirmed that they were “well above regulatory requirements”, with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 176% and a Net Stable Funding Ratio of 125%.

Exposure to Russia reduced by 70% from the end of June 2022

The bank commented on the quarterly report underlining that “Intesa Sanpaolo is fully capable of continuing to operate successfully in the future, being able to count on the strengths that distinguish the Group, in particular resilient profitability, solid capitalisation, the status of ‘zero NPL’ Bank and the high flexibility in managing operating costs”.

Also communicate current data on exposure to Russia, “in further reduction, down by around 70% (over 2.5 billion euros) compared to the end of June 2022 and down to 0.2% of the Group’s total customer loans. Cross-border loans to Russia are largely performing and classified as Stage 2”, the institute specified.

The excellent results have allowed the bank to revise upwards the outlook on net profit for 2023which now, in the wake of “a significant increase in the operating result”, foresees “a consequent growth of net income to approximately 7 billion euro”.

Intesa delights the shareholders. Dividend numbers

The bank did too the joy of the shareholders:

“This year we will be able to distribute at least €5.8 billion to shareholders considering the May dividend, the second tranche of the buyback completed in April, and the November interim dividend – communicated the bank and the CEO Carlo Messina, adding that “about 40% of the dividends accrued in the quarter are intended for Italian families and foundations our shareholders, and will allow important interventions of a social nature in the territories to which they belong”.

“It is expected for 2023 a significant increase in operating profitderived from

solid revenue growth driven by net interest (net interest in 2023 expected to be over €13 billion) and a continued focus on cost management, and a sharp decline in net adjustments to loans, with a consequent growth in net profit of around 7 billion euros”.

The bank plans accordingly “a strong distribution of value”, to be precise:

and cash payout ratio equal to 70% of the consolidated net profit for each year of the Business Plan.

for each year of the Business Plan. A any further distribution to be evaluated year by year.

Intesa also announced that it estimates “a solid capital base, with a fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio – confirming the target above 12% over the horizon of the 2022-2025 Business Plan according to the

rules of Basilea 3-Basilea 4 – equal in 2025 to approximately 14.5% pre-Basel 4, approximately 14% post-Basel 4 and approximately 15% post-Basel 4 including the absorption of DTAs (which will mostly take place by 2028), taking into account the aforesaid payout ratio envisaged for the years of the Business Plan and not considering any further distribution”.

“Intesa Sanpaolo is ai industry leaders in Europe and plays a uniquely important role in the Italian economy for the benefit of all stakeholders”, reads the press release with which the bank announced the results, which also specified, among other things, that, “with over €1.2 trillion in customer financial assetssiamo leader nel Wealth Management, Protection & Advisor”.