Intesa Sanpaolo disbursed a loan of 10 million euros, with the support of the Supportitalia Guarantee, the extraordinary instrument of the SACE Group provided for by the Aid Decree to Sibeg Coca-Cola, a company in Catania that has been producing, developing and distributing all brand products in Sicily since 1960 The Coca-Cola Company.

The operation, the note reads, will support and strengthen Sibeg’s “green” development strategy, and was structured by Corporate Finance Mid Cap of the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division of Intesa Sanpaolo and is valid on the ceiling S – Loan that Intesa Sanpaolo reserves for projects that meet precise criteria of respect for the environment and reduction of consumption which, in this specific case, are the achievement of Carbon Neutrality and the strengthening of the use of renewable energy sources.