Intesa Sanpaolo and the theft in Casale: “All necessary actions for customers are in place”

«During last weekend the Intesa Sanpaolo branch in Casale Monferrato was the subject of a violation of the premises and an intrusion into the vault. The Bank alerted the competent authorities as soon as it became aware of it. The branch premises have been seized by the Judicial Authority and this currently makes it impossible to access them.” So Intesa Sanpaolo. «We are deeply sorry for what happened and we understand the state of mind of our customers» says the bank which «immediately implemented all the necessary actions to protect itself and its customers, and ensures maximum collaboration with the Judicial Authority in providing all the information useful for ascertaining the facts and reconstructing what happened. We will contact all customers with safety deposit boxes and do everything in our power to provide them with the necessary assistance.”

