Intesa Sanpaolo beats estimates and raises targets for 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo beat analysts’ estimates and closed the first quarter with a net profit of around 2 billion euros (1.96 billion), up sharply compared to 1.04 billion in the same period last year and 1.08 billion of the fourth quarter of 2022. The result is driven by net interest.

For 2023, the bank expects a significant increase in operating margin, deriving from solid revenue growth driven by net interest (net interest in 2023 expected to be over €13 billion) and a continued focus on cost management, and a sharp decline in net adjustments to loans, with a consequent increase in net income to approximately 7 billion euro.

The formula of Intesa Sanpaolo’s 2022-2025 business plan is confirmed and the “related industrial initiatives are well underway”, explains the bank in the note on the first quarter results. The group sees a clear and sharp upside outlook for its 6.5 billion euro net profit target in 2025 from rising interest rates.

