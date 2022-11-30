The US research company Forrester has declared the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile App “Global Mobile Banking Apps Leader”, absolute first among all the banking apps evaluated in the world with the best features and customer

experience.

The published report, The Forrester Digital Experience ReviewTM: Global Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2022, in addition to recognizing digital leadership, highlighted how Intesa Sanpaolo is best practice in the following categories; navigation, for ease of navigation, clarity in the architecture of the information and elements displayed on the page, which allow simple and inclusive navigation; privacy and information content, for the clarity and transparency with which the App manages content related to privacy and permissions requested from customers.