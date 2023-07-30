Intesa SanPaolo: boom in profits with boost in ECB rates. Dividend outlook

Intesa SanPaolo: the Italian bank led by Carlo Messina has published its accounts for the second quarter and first half of 2023. Profits boom, +80% in the first six months of the year. There is an ECB interest rate effect. And now it’s targeting over 7 billion in full-year earnings.

Intesa SanPaolo, the Italian bank led by CEO Carlo Messina, has announced that it has assisted, in the first half of 2023, to a net profit up 80% to 4.222 billion euros, compared to 2,346 billion in the first half of 2022, and a gross current result up 61% to 6.744 billion euros, from 4.188 billion in the same period last year.

Also in the first half of 2023, Intesa SanPaolo’s operating income up 15.3% year-on-yearwhile operating costs increased by 0.9%.

Intesa SanPaolo referred to a “high efficiency, with a cost/income ratio of 42% in the first half of 2023, among the best among the major European banks”.

Il annualized cost of risk (CoR). in the first months of 2023 was equal to 25 basis points (from 70 in 2022, 30 if we exclude the allocations for exposure to Russia and Ukraine, for overlays and to encourage de-risking, net of the release on the generic adjustments made in 2020 for future impacts of COVID-19), with an overlay of 0.9 billion euros”.

With regard to credit qualityUnderstanding announced that the stock of non-performing loans relating to the first half and therefore at the end of June 2023, compared to the end of December 2022, it fell by 3.6% net of value adjustments and by 2.5% gross.

The impact of non-performing loans on total loans was 1.2% net of value adjustments and 2.3% gross.

Considering the methodology adopted by the EBA – the bank still communicated –the incidence of non-performing loans it was equal to 1% net of value adjustments and 1.9% gross.

The institute referred to the “high levels” of NPL coverage, with the specific coverage level of non-performing loans equal to 49% at the end of June 2023, and a specific coverage of the component consisting of non-performing loans at 68.2%.

Also highlighted the robust reserve buffer on performing loans, equal to 0.6% at the end of June 2023.

Capitalization has been defined as “very solid, with capital ratios at much higher levels

to regulatory requirements”.

In fact, as at 30 June 2023, by deducting from the share capital approximately 3 billion in dividends accrued in the first half year, il Common Equity Tier 1 ratio a regime of Intesa SanPaolo was 13.7%, without considering approximately 120 basis points of benefit deriving from the absorption of deferred tax assets (DTA), of which approximately 30 between the third quarter of 2023 and 2025, versus a SREP requirement – ​​including Capital Conservation Buffer, O-SII Buffer and Countercyclical Capital Buffer

to be respected in 2023 equal to 8.95%”.

Intesa SanPaolo: net profit +80% in the first half. The numbers of the second quarter Looking specifically at thesecond quarter of 2023 the net profit of Intesa SanPaolo stood at 2.266 billion euros,

up compared to 1.956 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and 1.303 billion in the second quarter of 2022. This is a figure higher than the 1.9 billion euro expected by the consensus of analysts. It is worth repeating howthe run in net income was generally impressive throughout the first half of 2023

given the +80% boom, to €4.222 billion, compared to €2.346 billion in the first half of 2022. Returning to the second quarter of the year, theIntesa SanPaolo’s net interest amounted to 3.584 billion

up 10.1% from €3.254 billion in Q1 2023 and up 71.3% from €2.092 billion in Q2 2022. The net commissions

rose in the second quarter to 2.216 billion euros, up 3.7% on the 2.137

billion in the first quarter of 2023. In detail, Intesa SanPaolo assisted a 5% hike in commercial banking fees and 0.7% of the commissions from management, brokerage and advisory activities

(asset management, insurance products, securities placement,…), in which the asset management component saw growth of 4.4% (no performance fees in both the second and first quarters of 2023) and 1 .8% for that relating to insurance products and a decrease of 16.1% for that relating to intermediation and placement of securities. The Q2 2023 net commissions were down 1.7% instead

compared to 2.255 billion in the second quarter of 2022. To be precise, there was a 2.7% drop in commissions from commercial banking activities and a 0.1% drop in commissions from management, brokerage and consultancy activities, “within which Intesa SanPaolo saw a decrease of 5 .2% for the asset management component (with performance fees of 4 million euros in the second quarter of 2022) and 4.3% for that relating to insurance products and a growth of 26.1% for the component relating to

brokerage and placement of securities”. I net operating income of Intesa SanPaolo rose in the second quarter of 2023 a €6.341 billion, up 4.7%

compared to 6.057 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and by 18.7% compared to 5.344 billion in the second quarter of 2022. I operating costs

amounted to 2.675 billion euros, an increase of 5.5% compared to the 2.536 billion of the first quarter of 2023, after an increase of 4.2% for personnel expenses and 13.5% for administrative expenses and a decrease of 3.9% for depreciation. Compared to the same period of 2022, operating costs rose by 1.3% from 2.640 billion in the corresponding quarter of last year, after the increase of 0.7% forpersonnel expenses by 1.8% for administrative expenses and 3.2% for

depreciation.

Net profit expected at well over 7 billion in 2023 with ECB assists With regard toguidance Intesa SanPaolo announced that “a significant increase in the operating result is expected for 2023, deriving from solid revenue growth driven by net interest (net interest expected at over €13.5 billion in 2023 and growing further in 2024 and 2025) and by a continued focus on cost management, and a sharp decline in net adjustments to loans,

with a consequent increase in net profit to well over 7 billion euro”. Intesa SanPaolo, like UniCredit, has also benefited and continues to benefit from the continuous rise in interest rates launched by the ECB by Christine Lagarde

and, in particular, by the effect of monetary tightening on net interest, or on the NII.

UniCredit makes history with record profits. From Orcel new surprise dividends Just yesterday Christine Lagarde’s ECB

has returned to raising the main reference rates of the Eurozone: Regarding the next meeting in September, the Eurotower has not ruled out either the possibility of a another rise

nor the prospect of a break. In addition to raising rates, the European central bank has announced however a negative surprise precisely for the banks,

which has cast shadows on the outlook of their profitability.

Dividend outlook On the dividend front, the bank managed by the CEO Carlo Messina, has communicated to foreseea strong distribution of value with a cash payout ratio equal to 70% of the consolidated net profit for each year of

Business Plan 2022-2025. Intesa announced among other things that the board of directors has foreseen how interim cash dividends to be distributed out of 2023 results for an amount of no less than 2.45 billion euro,

adding that “the board resolution regarding the interim dividend will be finalized on 3 November next, on the occasion of the approval of the consolidated results as at 30 September 2023, in relation to the results for the third quarter of 2023 and those foreseeable for the fourth quarter of 2023” . “A possible further distribution (of dividends) – specified the bank –

will be evaluated year by year.

