Business

by admin
Intesa SanPaolo has a high capitalization, far exceeding the regulatory requirements. This is what we read in the press release with which the bank led by Carlo Messina released the numbers relating to the second quarter and first half of 2022. The statement shows a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio at 30 June, deducting from the capital

€ 1.6 billion of dividends accrued in the first half of 2022 and € 3.4 billion buyback equal to 12.7% according to the transitional criteria for 2022 and 12.5% ​​when fully operational, without considering approximately 110 hundredths of a point benefit deriving from the absorption of deferred tax assets (DTA), of which approximately 40 over the horizon of the business plan 2022-2025.

