In Piazza Affari, a sustained trend for Intesa Sanpaolo than after submitting the quarterly accounts. In detail, the group led by Carlo Messina recorded 930 million euros of quarterly net profit and € 4.37 billion of net profit in the first 9 months; both figures better than analyst estimates collected by Bloomberg.

The stock reacted well, reaching + 2.2% in the € 2.012 area, levels it had not seen for 5 months. From the annual lows in July (€ 1.58), the stock has already risen by more than 27%.

Profit beyond expectations

In the third quarter it recorded a net profit of 930 million euros, a figure better than Bloomberg estimates steady at 821.1 million, with an interest margin which stood at 2.39 billion euros better than analysts’ estimates of 2.18 billion euros. Quarterly revenues of 5.02 billion euros also beat expectations (Bloomberg estimates at 4.94 billion euros). In the first nine months, the group recorded a net book profit of € 3.28 billion, a result fully in line with the 2022-2025 plan target of over 5 billion for the current year.

In light of the results fully in line with the plan, the bank confirmed the Guidance and the dividend distribution policy. In this sense, a provisional dividend of 1.4 billion euros was approved on the profits of 2022.

Low exposure to Russia

In commenting on the results as of September 30, the CEO Carlo Messina underlined how the group he led has reduced its exposure to Russia by around 65%, “Now equal to 0.3% of the Group’s loans to customers”. The bank can now “be considered a bank with zero exposure to Russia”

Confirmed the Plan to 2025

By presenting the quarterly results, Intesa confirmed “thetarget of 6.5 billion net income by 2025 and 70% dividend payout in each year of the Plan “.

Reduced costs also thanks to a digital bank

Intesa Sanpaolo continues to invest in growth levers and in particular in technologywhile i costs further decreased by 1.8% compared to the first nine months of last year with a cost / income level of 49.4%, which places Intesa “at the top levels of the major European banks”. The company also announces that the launch of the new digital bank, Isybankwill be able to make a significant contribution to improving the cost structure.

Intesa achieved a further improvement in asset quality thanks to a reduction in gross impaired loans of € 3.9 billion compared to the end of 2021 and flows of impaired loans at historic lows.

Finally, Intesa is confirmed to be a solid bank with a CET1 ratio (Common Equity Tier 1) when fully operational at 12.4%.

View analysts

Since the beginning of the year, the Intesa stock has struggled, even if in October it gave important signs of improvement with a vigorous rise and at the moment it is over + 27% from the lows of July.

Looking at the consensus on Bloomberg, we see how the majority of analysts (21) give a bullish indication (“Buy”), 8 say they keep the stock in the portfolio (“Hold”), while no one has a bearish view (“Sell” ) on the title. The 12-month target price is € 2.43 per share and this implies a potential return of over 25% from current prices on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Technical analysis

The technical situation of Intesa Sanpaolo has improved since mid-October. In particular, the stock, after having tested the static support level several times at 1.658 euros, has rebounded and from there it is already in increase of 22%. Over the past few weeks, the stock has benefited from purchases after the upward breakout of the 50-period moving average which gave Intesa a boost so much that it has now returned to today’s session. above the fundamental 200-period moving average, thus offering a bullish lead. Also noteworthy is the bullish breach of the bearish trendline built since May and confirmed in September and the momentum oscillator RSI in the overbought area at 76, a sign that the prices could deflate in the short term.

In the event of a continuation of purchases, the next levels of static resistance that will have to be violated on the upside and with increasing volumes in order to guarantee a continuation of the rise, are first in psychological area of ​​€ 2 and then towards resistance at € 2.15, the level of March 2022.

On the contrary, the main support levels that could support the quotations in the event of a reversal of prices are found first at 1.95 euros and in the event of a collapse of the latter level, the next target is at 1.65 euros. action.