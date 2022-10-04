Intesa Sanpaolo, “in relation to the execution of the buyback program for the purpose of cancellation (buyback) communicated to the market on June 24, 2022 and launched on July 4, 2022, informed with a press release that, in the period from September 26 to September 30, 2022, based on the information provided by the third-party intermediary Citigroup Global Markets Limited, in charge of executing the program in full independence and without any involvement of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group – carried out purchase transactions on the Euronext Milan regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana , the details of which are available in Excel format on the group.intesasanpaolo.com website (‘Investor Relations’ / ‘Press Releases’ section) “.

In particular, Intesa SanPaolo announced that, “on the dates of 3 August 2022 and 7 September 2022, the treasury shares purchased respectively in the period from 4 July to 29 July 2022 and from 1 August to 2 September 2022 were canceled, for a total number of 710,158,566, equal to approximately 3.55% of the share capital before cancellation (which was divided into 19,977,435,963 ordinary shares with no par value and changed in its composition, due to the reduction in the number of shares which constitute it, but not in its amount, which remained equal to 10,368,870,930.08 euros) “.

Subsequently, “in the period from 26 September to 30 September 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo purchased a total of 102,011,078 shares, equal to approximately 0.51% of the share capital before cancellation, at an average purchase price per share of 1.7018 euro, for a total value of 173,606,319.83 euro. As of 30 September 2022, from the launch of the program on 4 July 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo purchased a total of 888,502,106 shares, equal to approximately 4.45% of the share capital before cancellation, at an average purchase price per share to € 1.7210, for a total value of € 1,529,141,585.78 “.