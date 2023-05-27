Intesa Sanpaolo, De Felice: “Mediterranean strategic for energy and industry”

Trento Festival of Economics: the “strategic triangle of the Mediterranean” through the words of Gregorio De Felice, Chief Economist of Intesa Sanpaolo

Even this year Intesa Sanpaolo she returned to the Trento Festival, in the role of Top Partner. Among the palaces and squares of Trento, from 25 to 28 May, the Institute is participating in the event with the testimonies of its professionals: the president Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Hugo Doyleresponsabile International Public Affairs, Cristina Balboregional director of Veneto Ovest and Trentino Alto Adige, Massimiano TelliniGlobal Head Circular Economy Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, Anna RoscioHead of Sales & Marketing Companies e Gregory De FeliceChief Economist Intesa Sanpaolo. The latter spoke today at the meeting “Energy, industry, environment: the strategic triangle of the Mediterranean”.

Il Chief Economist of Intesa Sanpaolo he has declared: “The pandemic and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine have initiated the shortening of European supply chains and shifted the center of gravity towards the Mediterranean, which has assumed increasing centrality in the economic, energy and political scenarios. It is in this area that a significant part of the reconfiguration of the geopolitical balance of the planet will pass. Cooperation between Europe and the countries of North Africa and the Middle East will therefore be crucial in tackling future challenges, especially those relating to energy and logistics networks, not only for the supply of fossil energy, but also for the construction of a new partnership based on the production and import of renewable energies, without which it will be difficult to achieve the carbon neutrality objectives that the EU has set itself”.

“The latest data from the International Energy Agency shows that the growth of renewable capacity in North Africa and the Middle East is expected to triple in the period 2022-2027 compared to the previous five-year period, reaching 45 GW of new installations, mainly thanks to solar. In the long term, the turning point will come from green hydrogen, which can be produced thanks to solar energy and also imported with existing gas pipelines. The common challenges can be transformed into opportunities, in mutual interest and in a win-win perspective for the countries to the north and for those to the south of the Mediterranean”.

Il Mediterraneanhe claims By FeliceAnd more and more central not only for theenergybut also for port facilities e logistics, key factors for competitiveness. The basin is an expanding economic system, where 30% of world oil and gas trade passes and where 27% of maritime container traffic is concentrated. Re-shoring, near-shoring and friend-shoring are increasingly recurring words and concepts on the European political agenda and have generated a paradigm shift for logistics, which plays an essential role in promoting the integration between the north and south of the Mediterranean in some production chains.

“It is desirable that Europe undertakes to support the cooperation process with North Africa by launching a Green New Deal. A boost to investments, especially in the private sector with tools such as the Special Economic Zones, a commitment to the green and digital transition, the development of large infrastructures and the creation of jobs are the guidelines on which the EU can intervene to launch new global strategies with Africa, regaining competitiveness with respect to China, creating local development and employment that could mitigate the migratory flows also caused by the chronic lack of work. Italy and above all its South” concluded the Chief Economist of Intesa Sanpaolo“are central to this design due to their geographical positioning, logistics and the role of the manufacturing system”.

