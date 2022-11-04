Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo: € 4.37 billion net profit in the 9 months (+ 9% yoy). Dividend of € 1.4 bln approved
Intesa Sanpaolo: € 4.37 billion net profit in the 9 months (+ 9% yoy). Dividend of € 1.4 bln approved

Intesa Sanpaolo is currently up by + 1.47% after presenting the quarterly and first 9-month accounts of 2022. In particular, the group led by Messina closed the first nine months of 2022 with a net profit of 4.37, an increase of + 9% compared to 4.01 billion in the first nine months of 2021, this excluding value adjustments for Russia and Ukraine. Results showing better than expected growth. The net book profit amounted to 3.28 billion euros, a result fully in line with the 2022-2025 plan’s objective of over 5 billion for the current year.

In the light of the results, the group has approved a provisional dividend of 1.4 billion euros on the profits of 2022.

