The quarterly season is in full swing in Italy and at Piazza Affari the market is waiting to see the results of Intesa SanPaolo which will be published in the early afternoon of tomorrow.

The consensus of analysts collected by Bloomberg estimates, for Intesa SanPaolo, revenues for the third quarter of € 4.94 billion it’s a quarterly net profit of 821.1 million euros. For the third quarter, an interest margin of € 2.18 billion is also estimated, with net commission income which should also amount to € 2.18 billion, while CET1, the coefficient that expresses the solidity of a bank is seen at 12.4%.

But not only that, for the whole of 2022 the analysts involved by Bloomberg are expecting a net profit of 4 billion euroswith revenues that should reach over 20.8 billion euros at the end of the year.

Analyst estimates

In this 2022 Intesa stock struggled, even if in October it gave important signs of recovery (+ 13% in the last month). Looking at the consensus on Bloomberg, we see how the majority of analysts (21) give a bullish indication (“Buy”), 8 say they keep the stock in the portfolio (“Hold”), while no one has a bearish view (“Sell” ) on the title. The 12-month target price is € 2.43 per share and this implies a potential return of over 25% from current prices on the Italian Stock Exchange. It should be noted that since the beginning of the year the Intesa SanPaolo stock has fallen by 17.23%, against a decline of almost 18% in the Ftse Mib index.

Pending the publication of the quarterly accounts, the title led by the CEO Carlo Messina at the moment it moves slightly below parity, thus finding itself at € 1.95 per share.

In the second quarter, Intesa surprised positively with quarterly profits beyond expectations.

The technical point

The technical situation of Intesa Sanpaolo has improved since mid-October. In particular, the title after testing the level of static support at € 1.658 it rebounded and from there it is already up by X%. Over the past few weeks, the stock has benefited from purchases after breakout to the upside of the 50-period moving average which gave Intesa a boost so much that it has now returned to near the fundamental 200-period moving average. Also noteworthy is the bullish breach of the bearish trendline built since May and confirmed in September. In the event of a continuation of purchases, the next levels of static resistance that will have to be violated on the upside and with increasing volumes in order to guarantee a continuation of the rise, are first to € 1.94 and then in the psychological area of ​​€ 2 to action. On the contrary, the main support levels that could support the quotations in the event of a reversal of prices are found first at 1.82 euros and in the event of a collapse of this last level, the next target is at 1.65 euros. action.

In the graph above we see the comparison at a factor of 100 between the trend of Intesa SanPaolo (white line) and UniCredit (blue line). As we can see, the UniCredit stock has definitely outperformed Intesa SanPaolo over the last year; in particular, in the last six months UNicredit recorded a substantial + 48% compared to Intesa’s slightly negative balance (-0.2%).