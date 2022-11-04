Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo: exposure to Russia reduced and Npls down by 25% compared to the end of 2021
In Piazza Affari, a sustained trend for the Intesa Sanpaolo stock which, after presenting the quarterly accounts, is up by + 1%.

In detail, 930 million euro of quarterly net profit and 4.37 billion euro of net profit were recorded in the first 9 months; data better than analyst estimates collected by Bloomberg.

In light of the results fully in line with the plan, the bank confirmed the Guidance and the dividend distribution policy. In this sense, a provisional dividend of 1.4 billion euros was approved on the profits of 2022.

On the geopolitical front, the group led by Carlo Messina declares that exposure to Russia decreased by about 65% in the 3rd quarter and that Non Performing Loans (Npl), i.e. impaired loans compared to at the end of 2021.

