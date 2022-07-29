Intesa Sanpaolo announces that the Board of Directors, meeting under the chairmanship of Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, has resolved to make an extraordinary payment of 500 euros, as a donation, to the people of the Group in Italy and abroad. The measure, which affects 82 thousand people – excluding those with managerial qualifications or equivalent remuneration – intends to give concrete support to face the economic difficulties due to the increases in food and energy prices, as well as situations of difficulty deriving from the pandemic emergency. . The total amount of the intervention is 48 million euros.

“Our people are the vital center of the Bank: from them comes the impetus for growth, the drive towards innovation, sensitivity for solidarity projects. Our leadership is built on their professionalism and competence. In a difficult transition with spending power affected by inflationary increases, we wanted to give a sign of attention and closeness, a concrete support that we make available to our people and their families “, commented Carlo Messina, Managing Director and CEO by Intesa Sanpaolo.