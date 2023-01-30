Today, Intesa Sanpaolo announced that it will finance the growth projects of Mare Group, a Neapolitan company active for over twenty years and focused on innovation through new enabling technologies for the industry, with 5 million euros.

The operation, with SACE guarantee, is part of the Bank’s broader plan to support investments linked to the PNRR.

In detail, the credit line is intended for the development of “Mare Wave”, the three-year investment program launched by the group which aims to increase the number of employees, turnover and the ability to scale through acquisitions, research, market expansion and enhancement of business models.

Mare Group has been investing up to 20% of its turnover in research and development for years and has over 500 customers, a consolidated turnover of 32 million euros in 2021 and more than 300 employees. The company has developed a number of frontier technologies including Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence to foster the digitization of industrial processes. The method is supported by Eureso, a proprietary hyperautomation software that analyzes the level of innovation of companies with respect to the competitive context and evaluates its potential.

Intesa Sanpaolo is betting on innovation as a strategic lever for the development of the Campania economy.

The Innovation Hub in Naples, created by Intesa Sanpaolo and the Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center in collaboration with the Federico II University, has already organized 25 workshops in which the Group has facilitated the comparison between supply and demand for technology. More than 40 startups met with more than 750 client companies in the area, thus promoting different innovation matches.

By 2026, Intesa Sanpaolo plans medium-long term disbursements on a national scale for over 410 billion euros, of which 120 billion for SMEs, with which to actively contribute to the economic recovery in close correlation with the objectives of the PNRR.