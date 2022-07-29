“The results of the first half of 2022 confirm Intesa Sanpaolo’s ability to generate solid profitability and create value for all stakeholders even in complex contexts, such as the current events concerning Russia and Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the model well diversified and resilient business “. This is what we read in the press release with which the bank led by Carlo Messina made its accounts known. Accounts that showed a net profit in the first half of 3.276 billion, excluding value adjustments for Russia-Ukraine exposure.

“The generation of value for all stakeholders – reads the note – is also based on Intesa Sanpaolo’s strong ESG commitment, which in the half-year translated, among other things, into an extraordinary economic contribution of approximately 50 million euros to Group people (non-executives) to mitigate the impact of inflation and in multiple humanitarian initiatives in favor of the people of the subsidiary Pravex Bank and the population of Ukraine.

Net profit for the half year was € 3.276 billion excluding € 1.1 billion of value adjustments for Russia and Ukraine, fully in line with the 2022-2025 Business Plan target of over 5 billion for the year in course.

The net book profit is equal to 2.354 billion euros. Almost all cross-border loans to Russia are performing and classified as Stage 2.