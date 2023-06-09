Intesa Sanpaolo focuses on Esports against the dangers of digital

Area X, the Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura initiative created to spread the culture of Protection, focuses on Esports to speak to the new generations with the aim of making the new generations aware of the importance of facing their challenges, albeit digital, within a protected context: preventing risks and dangers deriving from the incorrect use of digital platforms.

On the other hand, the professional sector in the world of video games is a rapidly growing movement characterized by the presence of actors belonging mainly to generation Z. Only in 2022, the sector generated, in terms of audience, prize money and sponsorships, numbers similar to those generated by the largest “traditional” sporting events.

The aspects related to security in the context of E-Games, therefore, are constantly evolving where both players and organizations need to be aware of the risks and work to ensure a safe and secure gaming environment.

A message relaunched by the event organized in Turin by Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura with LXT ESPORTS, the first sports team born from the collaboration between the Lexant SBtA law firm and Ask Advisory Società Benefit.

«Italy is an underinsured country, people don’t know the risks» says Mauro Palonta, senior director of Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura according to whom «there is a strong need to create awareness and a culture of protection and this innovative location, thanks to the synergy between holograms, virtual world and gamification, allows users to be stimulated in thinking about the value of adequate protection. With the pandemic, the initial concept of Area X has evolved into an awareness movement: alongside the experiences we want to collect the testimonies of personalities from sport, art and research to create moments of awareness like this, towards a society of the future more protected. And it is the new generations who represent the society of tomorrow».

The world of Esports, on the other hand, is a phenomenon with an important value and social impact and which can represent enormous potential from an economic, educational and professional point of view. In this context, protection assumes a fundamental meaning to navigate safely in an increasingly complex digital world: traffic of information transferred from one server to another and digital identities bring with them a series of risks related to data protection personal; but also psychological discomfort or incorrect nutrition are extremely important issues.

«Tackling this commitment alone is not possible – says Diego Campagnani, FIFA20 world champion, who brought his experience as a pro player to the stage – even if there is talent, it is not possible to reach certain levels without the support of professional figures who encourage you to improve and give your best, such as a coach or a psychologist. It is also essential to resort to the help of expert lawyers who can support pro players in the contractual, legal and bureaucratic aspects. This is a world that can give you so much and make you grow humanly, building solid relationships and lasting friendships”.

“Inclusivity – adds Elena Coriale, one of the strongest Fifa gamers in Italy – is one of the main values ​​of the world of Esports, where the presence of women is constantly growing”.

The event of last June 6 was enlivened by a showmatch that saw the LXT ESPORTS team compete on FIFA23, with the young Storari30 (Andrea Lobrace), against Udinese, led by Mila: two pro players.

«Storari is an always smiling boy who concentrates a lot when he plays. It’s his first season and he’s oriented towards victory. We are very happy to be part of the LXT ESPORTS team – says Andrea Arnaldi, Founding Partner of Lexant Sbta – Esports represent a market with enormous social and economic potential, but which still has gray spaces and a clear definition of rules that can regulate the activities of the professionals involved. We, as a benefit law firm on the one hand and a member of the OIES on the other, have significant experience alongside athletes, sports teams and entities interested in investing in this world which is growing exponentially and which requires particular support for avoid dangerous traps. Our commitment is therefore aimed at shedding light where today there is shadow and at the same time correctly training these extraordinary young athletes alongside them with nutritionists, coaches and psychologists also to combat issues that are unfortunately very present in this world, such as gambling addiction, bullying and match fixing”. .